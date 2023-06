Satellite

Bahamut 1 ★ 3 ★ Summon multiple light-aspected familiars that attack any enemy on which Clive uses magic. Ability Points

Satellite is an Ability in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). It can be found in the Abilities Menu, in the bottom-left teal cluster, in the middle position