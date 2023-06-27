Stained Loincloth: Material | FF16 Database

Stained Loincloth

Material Modesty is not a trait that comes to mind when one thinks of an orc, so it is a mystery why they bother to wear a lolncloth at all when the thin strips of cloth only afford nominal protection (and leave naught to the imagination). There are some scholars. however, who argue that they are vestiges from when the creatures were more civilized and serve as proof of a devolution of the species. Used in crafting.

Stained Loincloth is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Stained Loincloth In FF16

Stained Loincloth can be obtained from the Notorious Mark Hunt: Pandemonium.

What is Stained Loincloth used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Stained Loincloth is used as a material needed in creating the following items: