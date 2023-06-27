Steelsilk: Material | FF16 Database

Steelsilk

Material A rare case in which hyperbole has played no role in the item’s nomenclature, steelsilk is every bit as strong as steel, yet soft as silk, making it a popular choice for tailors tasked with crafting durable armor that does not hinder movement. Used in crafting.

Steelsilk is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab. It can be sold for 20 Gil

Where To Get Steelsilk In FF16

Steelsilk can be purchased from various Merchant’s, such as Charon’s Toll, for 40 Gil. Steelsilk can also be found as loot from enemies, inside chests, and also in the wilds.

What is Steelsilk used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Steelsilk is used as a material needed in creating the following items: