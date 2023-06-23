Stormcry: Weapon | FF16 Database

Stormcry

Weapon 135 135 “So spurred by her cries did wind become storm.” – Eikonomachy – Book of Gales 13:32

Stormcry is a Weapon in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Weapons Tab

How To Craft Stormcry In FF16

Players can craft Stormcry by visiting the NPC Blackthorne. In the Black Hammer Craft menu, players need to supply the following ingredients to create the item.

Material Quantity Wind Shard 1

What is Stormcry used for in FF16?

Players can also use this weapon to upgrade it into a stronger item. To see the other ingredients needed, and to see further upgrades, click the item below.