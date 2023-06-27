Talisman of Priming: Accessory | FF16 Database

Talisman of Priming

Accessory “His eyes glowing, his blade an extension of his very arm, he knew no fatigue. The man was gone, and in his place the Eikon visited upon us death a thousandfold.” – A firsthand account of the Siege of Stonhyrr Increases lionheart tonic duration by 30 seconds.

Talisman of Priming is a Accessory in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Accessories Tab. It can be sold for 15000 Gil

Where To Get Talisman of Priming In FF16

Talisman of Priming is obtained as a renown reward from the Patron’s Whisper once reaching 1350 renown.