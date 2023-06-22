The Grace of the Inferno (Will-o’-the-Wykes): Accessory | FF16 Database

The Grace of the Inferno (Will-o’-the-Wykes)

Accessory Residual fire aether that, having failed to dissipate on the battlefield, has instead manifested into a solid form not unlike crystal, but with an elemental purity that renders it far more potent, if not highly specialized in its applications. Increases Will-o’-the-Wykes duration by 5 seconds.

The Grace of the Inferno (Will-o’-the-Wykes) is a Accessory in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Accessories Tab