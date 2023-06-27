Ultima Weapon Crafting Material: Material | FF16 Database

Ultima Weapon Crafting Material

Ultima Weapon Crafting Material is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Ultima Weapon Crafting Material In FF16

Ultima Weapon Crafting Material is obtained by completing missions in the second playthrough of Final Fantasy 16 in the New Game+ mode.

What is Ultima Weapon Crafting Material used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Ultima Weapon Crafting Material is used as a material needed in creating the following items: