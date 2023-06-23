Ultima Weapon: Weapon | FF16 Database

Ultima Weapon
Weapon
|700
Ultima Weapon is a Weapon only available in New Game Plus in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). It boasts an incredible 700 attack power and utterly dwarfs the base game king, the Gotterdammerung.
How To Craft Ultima Weapon In FF16
Players can craft the Ultima Weapon by visiting the NPC Blackthorne. You first complete a few other steps before unlocking the potential to craft it, so here are the steps to actually get and craft the Ultima Weapon:
- Complete the game entirely to unlock “New Game+” mode.
- In New Game+, Complete the “Blacksmith’s Blues” questline, all the way through step IV to unlock the Ragnarok weapon.
- You must have completed enough of the story quests to obtain 3 Ultima Weapon Crafting Materials.
- In the Black Hammer Craft menu, you will need to supply the following ingredients to create the item:
|Material
|Quantity
|Utterance of Creation
|1
|Ragnarok
|1
|Ultima Weapon Crafting Material
|3