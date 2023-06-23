Ultima Weapon: Weapon | FF16 Database

Ultima Weapon

Ultima Weapon is a Weapon only available in New Game Plus in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). It boasts an incredible 700 attack power and utterly dwarfs the base game king, the Gotterdammerung.

How To Craft Ultima Weapon In FF16

Players can craft the Ultima Weapon by visiting the NPC Blackthorne. You first complete a few other steps before unlocking the potential to craft it, so here are the steps to actually get and craft the Ultima Weapon: