Upheaval

Titan 3 ★ 3 ★ Slam a fist to the ground, dealing damage to all enemies within range. Hold button to increase range. Can be used in midair. Ability Points

Learn: N/A | Upgrade: 525 | Master: 1000 Ability Points

Upheaval is an Ability in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). It can be found in the Abilities Menu, in the bottom-right yellow cluster, in the right position