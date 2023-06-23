Utterance of Creation: Material | FF16 Database

Utterance of Creation

Material “So spake the Lord, and the hills, they did rise. The rivers, they did run.” – Circle of Malius Scripture Used in crafting.

Utterance of Creation is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab

What is Utterance of Creation used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Utterance of Creation is used as a material needed in creating the following items: