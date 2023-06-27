Whitewyrm Bone: Material | FF16 Database

Whitewyrm Bone

Material Being fiercely territorial in nature, it is rare for dragons to attain any considerable size in the wild as constant infighting ensures that most die young. Those bred and trained in isolation by the empire, however, do not face this problem, allowing them to grow to unthinkable proportions. Used in crafting.

Whitewyrm Bone is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Whitewyrm Bone In FF16

Whitewyrm Bone is obtained after beating the White Dragon as part of the “Fire in the Sky” Main Quest.

What is Whitewyrm Bone used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Whitewyrm Bone is used as a material needed in creating the following items: