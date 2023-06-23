Wind Shard: Material | FF16 Database

Wind Shard

Material The power of the Eikon Garuda made manifest. This shard of crystal is light as a feather and can be heard to emit a soft hum when held to the ear.

Wind Shard is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Wind Shard in FF16

The Wind Shard can be dropped by Garuda in Final Fantasy XVI. Garuda is the aspect of Wind. When you fight her, you will get the Wind Shard as a drop.

What Is The Wind Shard Used For?

The Wind Shard is used to craft the weapon Stormcry. All you need to craft this weapon is the wind shard. Bring the item to Blackthorn, the blacksmith to craft it.

Stormcry boasts a 135 attack power with a 135 HP stagger stat.