Wyrrite: Material | FF16 Database

Wyrrite

Material To most, this nondescript lump of rough-hewn stone is but a nuisance upon which to stub one’s toe. To the blacksmith, however, it is much, much more, for the metal contained within may be fashioned into inexpensive, yet durable gear favored by warriors across the realm. Used in crafting.

Wyrrite is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab

Where To Get Wyrrite In FF16

Wyrrite can be purchased at Charon’s Toll for 40 Gil.

What is Wyrrite used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Wyrrite is used as a material needed in creating the following items: