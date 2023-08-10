Palia | All Consumables

The following table contains all the Consumable items in the game Palia. The majority of consumables are used to increase the Focus Meter for additional experience while performing various tasks. Clicking an item in the table below will bring you to a post with more information in a tooltip as well as more information about where you can find the item.
|Item
|Sell Value
|Star Value
|Cost
|Focus Points
|Star
Focus Points
|Mountain Morel
|8
|12
|16 Gold
|5
|Oyster Meat
|9
|13
|5
|Wild Garlic
|15
|30 Gold
|10
|Carrot
|23
|34
|90 Gold
|15
|Milk
|30
|60 Gold
|15
|Onion
|30
|45
|120 Gold
|20
|Grilled Mushroom
|24
|36
|50
|75
|Hearty Vegetable Soup
|23
|34
|100 Gold
|100
|150
|Reth’s Lettuce Soup
|200 Gold
|100
|100
|Ramen
|51
|250 Gold
|125
|187
|Ramen
|34
|51
|250 Gold
|125
|187
|Reth’s Steak Dinner
|83.00
|500 Gold
|250
|250
|Steak Dinner
|50
|75
|500 Gold
|250
|375
|Reth’s Potato Soup
|92.00
|550 Gold
|275
|275
|Reth’s Bouillabaisse
|117.00
|700 Gold
|350
|350
|Buzzy Jar
|50 Bug Catching Medals
|Crafting License
|Item Cannot Be Sold
|500 Gold
|Dowsing Rod
|220
|2500 Gold
|Fisherman’s Brew
|19
|1000 Gold
|Grilled Fish
|20
|75
|Grilled Meat
|13
|39
|75
|Reth’s Veggie Soup
|33
|100
|Waterlogged Chest
|Item Cannot Be Sold
|Writ
|Item Cannot Be Sold
|20 Renown
|Blueberry Pie
|1500 Gold
|250
|Celebration Cake
|3000 Gold
|900
|Chapaa Masala
|2500 Gold
|550
|Meaty Stir Fry
|1000 Gold
|250
|Veggie Fried Rice
|2000 Gold
|225