Palia | All Consumables

The following table contains all the Consumable items in the game Palia. The majority of consumables are used to increase the Focus Meter for additional experience while performing various tasks. Clicking an item in the table below will bring you to a post with more information in a tooltip as well as more information about where you can find the item.

Item Sell Value Star Value Cost Focus Points Star
Focus Points
Mountain Morel 8 12 16 Gold 5
Oyster Meat 9 13 5
Wild Garlic 15 30 Gold 10
Carrot 23 34 90 Gold 15
Milk 30 60 Gold 15
Onion 30 45 120 Gold 20
Grilled Mushroom 24 36 50 75
Hearty Vegetable Soup 23 34 100 Gold 100 150
Reth’s Lettuce Soup 200 Gold 100 100
Ramen 51 250 Gold 125 187
Reth’s Steak Dinner 83.00 500 Gold 250 250
Steak Dinner 50 75 500 Gold 250 375
Reth’s Potato Soup 92.00 550 Gold 275 275
Reth’s Bouillabaisse 117.00 700 Gold 350 350
Buzzy Jar 50 Bug Catching Medals
Crafting License Item Cannot Be Sold 500 Gold
Dowsing Rod 220 2500 Gold
Fisherman’s Brew 19 1000 Gold
Grilled Fish 20 75
Grilled Meat 13 39 75
Reth’s Veggie Soup 33 100
Waterlogged Chest Item Cannot Be Sold
Writ Item Cannot Be Sold 20 Renown
Blueberry Pie 1500 Gold 250
Celebration Cake 3000 Gold 900
Chapaa Masala 2500 Gold 550
Meaty Stir Fry 1000 Gold 250
Veggie Fried Rice 2000 Gold 225

