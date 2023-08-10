Palia | All Cooked Meals

The following list contains all cooked meals in Palia. When available, it includes how many focus points they generate for both normal and star quality versions, as well as the selling value for each quality.

Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.

Item Focus Points Star
Focus Points		 Value Star Value
Fisherman’s Brew 19
Grilled Fish 75 20
Grilled Meat 75 13 39
Grilled Mushroom 50 75 24 36
Blueberry Pie 250
Celebration Cake 900
Chapaa Masala 550
Cook’s Market Stand N/A
Cook’s Plaque N/A
Cook’s Trays N/A
Hearty Vegetable Soup 100 150 23 34
Meaty Stir Fry 250
Ramen 125 187 34 51
Steak Dinner 250 375 50 75
Veggie Fried Rice 225

