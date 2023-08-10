Palia | All Cooked Meals

The following list contains all cooked meals in Palia. When available, it includes how many focus points they generate for both normal and star quality versions, as well as the selling value for each quality.
Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.
|Item
|Focus Points
|Star
Focus Points
|Value
|Star Value
|Fisherman’s Brew
|19
|Grilled Fish
|75
|20
|Grilled Meat
|75
|13
|39
|Grilled Mushroom
|50
|75
|24
|36
|Blueberry Pie
|250
|Celebration Cake
|900
|Chapaa Masala
|550
|Cook’s Market Stand
|N/A
|Cook’s Plaque
|N/A
|Cook’s Trays
|N/A
|Hearty Vegetable Soup
|100
|150
|23
|34
|Meaty Stir Fry
|250
|Ramen
|125
|187
|34
|51
|Steak Dinner
|250
|375
|50
|75
|Veggie Fried Rice
|225