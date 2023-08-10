Palia | All Crafting Stations

The following list contains all Crafting Stations available in Palia. When available, it includes the cost of the recipe for that crafting station, the store that you can buy the recipe at, and the minimum skill level you need in that life skill to be able to purchase it.
Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.
|Item
|Cost
|Store
|Life Skill Level
|Basic Sawmill
|100
|Foraging Guild Store
|2
|Basic Smelter
|100
|Mining Guild Store
|1
|Campfire
|Fabric Loom
|Furnishing Guild Store
|2
|Glass Furnace
|Furniture Store
|2
|Glow Worm Farm
|2000
|Fishing Guild Store
|7
|Heavy Sawmill
|1000
|Foraging Guild Store
|5
|Heavy Smelter
|1000
|Mining Guild Store
|5
|Miner’s Anvil
|560
|Mining Guild Store
|15
|Mixing Station
|0
|Cooking Guild Store
|4
|Modification Bench
|Furnishing Guild Store
|4
|Prep Station
|0
|Cooking Guild Store
|2
|Preserves Jar
|2500
|Gardening Guild Store
|8
|Repair Station
|500
|Mining Guild Store
|4
|Seed Collector
|100
|Gardening Guild Store
|2
|Standard Oven
|0
|Cooking Guild Store
|4
|Standard Stove
|0
|Cooking Guild Store
|2
|Worm Farm
|500
|Fishing Guild Store
|4