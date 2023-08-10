Palia | All Crafting Stations

By

Home
Catching
Cooking
Fishing
Foraging
Gardening
Mining
Gifts

The following list contains all Crafting Stations available in Palia. When available, it includes the cost of the recipe for that crafting station, the store that you can buy the recipe at, and the minimum skill level you need in that life skill to be able to purchase it.

Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.

Item Cost Store Life Skill Level
Basic Sawmill 100 Foraging Guild Store 2
Basic Smelter 100 Mining Guild Store 1
Campfire
Fabric Loom Furnishing Guild Store 2
Glass Furnace Furniture Store 2
Glow Worm Farm 2000 Fishing Guild Store 7
Heavy Sawmill 1000 Foraging Guild Store 5
Heavy Smelter 1000 Mining Guild Store 5
Miner’s Anvil 560 Mining Guild Store 15
Mixing Station 0 Cooking Guild Store 4
Modification Bench Furnishing Guild Store 4
Prep Station 0 Cooking Guild Store 2
Preserves Jar 2500 Gardening Guild Store 8
Repair Station 500 Mining Guild Store 4
Seed Collector 100 Gardening Guild Store 2
Standard Oven 0 Cooking Guild Store 4
Standard Stove 0 Cooking Guild Store 2
Worm Farm 500 Fishing Guild Store 4

Leave a Reply