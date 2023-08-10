Palia | All Gatherable Materials

The following list contains all items labeled at a “Gatherable” in Palia. These items are typically items that can be gathered using the foraging life skill.
When available, it will show the cost to purchase, the sell value, and what store you can buy them from.
Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.
|Item
|Sell Value
|Star Value
|Cost
|Location
|Briar Daisy
|15
|Bahari
|Brightshroom
|30
|45
|6 Foraging Medals
|Foraging Guild Store
|Coral
|24
|Bahari Bay
|Crystal Lake Lotus
|20
|40 Gold
|General Store
|Dari Cloves
|60
|12 Foraging Medals
|Foraging Guild Store
|Dragon’s Beard Peat
|36
|8 Foraging Medals
|Foraging Guild Store
|Emerald Carpet Moss
|18
|Kilima
|Green Pearl
|145
|Bahari
|Heartdrop Lily
|40
|20 Foraging Medals
|Foraging Guild Store
|Heat Root
|30
|45
|6 Foraging Medals
|Foraging Guild Store
|Knapweed
|10
|Weeding crops
|Mountain Morel
|8
|12
|16 Gold
|General Store
|Oyster Meat
|9
|13
|Pearl
|70
|Bahari
|Shell
|12
|Bahari
|Spice Sprouts
|15
|22
|30 Gold
|Foraging, General Store
|Sundrop Lily
|10
|20 Gold
|General Store
|Sweet Leaf
|15
|22
|3 Foraging Medals
|Foraging Guild Store
|Unopened Oyster
|6
|Wild Garlic
|15
|30 Gold
|General Store