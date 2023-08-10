Palia | All Gatherable Materials

The following list contains all items labeled at a “Gatherable” in Palia. These items are typically items that can be gathered using the foraging life skill.

When available, it will show the cost to purchase, the sell value, and what store you can buy them from.

Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.

Item Sell Value Star Value Cost Location
Briar Daisy 15 Bahari
Brightshroom 30 45 6 Foraging Medals Foraging Guild Store
Coral 24 Bahari Bay
Crystal Lake Lotus 20 40 Gold General Store
Dari Cloves 60 12 Foraging Medals Foraging Guild Store
Dragon’s Beard Peat 36 8 Foraging Medals Foraging Guild Store
Emerald Carpet Moss 18 Kilima
Green Pearl 145 Bahari
Heartdrop Lily 40 20 Foraging Medals Foraging Guild Store
Heat Root 30 45 6 Foraging Medals Foraging Guild Store
Knapweed 10 Weeding crops
Mountain Morel 8 12 16 Gold General Store
Oyster Meat 9 13
Pearl 70 Bahari
Shell 12 Bahari
Spice Sprouts 15 22 30 Gold Foraging, General Store
Sundrop Lily 10 20 Gold General Store
Sweet Leaf 15 22 3 Foraging Medals Foraging Guild Store
Unopened Oyster 6
Wild Garlic 15 30 Gold General Store

