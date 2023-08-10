Palia | All Materials

The following table contains a list of all the Materials that can be found in the game Palia. Materials are used in various crafting or build recipes.
|Item
|Sell Value
|Star Value
|Cost
|Ceramic
|6
|20
|Clay
|2
|Copper Bar
|21
|80
|Copper Ore
|8
|Enchanted Plank
|15
|Enchanted Wood
|13
|Fabric
|48
|190
|Flint
|3
|Flow-Infused Plank
|15
|2000
|Flow-infused Wood
|13
|Fur
|13
|Glass Bulb
|34
|Glass Pane
|13
|50
|Gold Bar
|510
|50
|Gold Ore
|36
|Heartwood
|1
|Heartwood Plank
|2
|500
|Hide
|13
|Iron Bar
|43
|170
|Iron Ore
|8
|Leather
|15
|60
|Magic Chapaa Tail
|190
|Palium Bar
|95
|10
|Palium Ore
|12
|Plant Fiber
|1
|Proudhorn Sernuk Antlers
|Sapwood
|1
|Sapwood Plank
|1
|3
|Sernuk Antlers
|180
|180
|Sernuk Hide
|13
|Silk
|145
|145
|Silk Thread
|14
|Silver Bar
|255
|25
|Silver Ore
|18
|Spotted Chaapa Tail
|35
|52
|Stone
|1
|Stone Brick
|3
|10
|Striped Chapaa Tail
|110
|Wagon Wheel
|2
|Waterlogged Boot
|2