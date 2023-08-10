Palia | All Materials

The following table contains a list of all the Materials that can be found in the game Palia. Materials are used in various crafting or build recipes.

Item Sell Value Star Value Cost
Ceramic 6 20
Clay 2
Copper Bar 21 80
Copper Ore 8
Enchanted Plank 15
Enchanted Wood 13
Fabric 48 190
Flint 3
Flow-Infused Plank 15 2000
Flow-infused Wood 13
Fur 13
Glass Bulb 34
Glass Pane 13 50
Gold Bar 510 50
Gold Ore 36
Heartwood 1
Heartwood Plank 2 500
Hide 13
Iron Bar 43 170
Iron Ore 8
Leather 15 60
Magic Chapaa Tail 190
Palium Bar 95 10
Palium Ore 12
Plant Fiber 1
Proudhorn Sernuk Antlers
Sapwood 1
Sapwood Plank 1 3
Sernuk Antlers 180 180
Sernuk Hide 13
Silk 145 145
Silk Thread 14
Silver Bar 255 25
Silver Ore 18
Spotted Chaapa Tail 35 52
Stone 1
Stone Brick 3 10
Striped Chapaa Tail 110
Wagon Wheel 2
Waterlogged Boot 2

