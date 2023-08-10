Palia | All Products

The following list contains all items labeled at a “Product” in Palia. These items are typically food items that are used as ingredients in cooking.
When available, it will show the cost to purchase, the sell value, and what store you can buy them from. Remember that some of these items have corresponding seeds that can also be grown in your garden for much cheaper than buying it at the store.
Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.
|Item
|Cost
|Sell Value
|Star Value
|Store
|Effect
|Apple
|64
|96
|Faster Growth rate
|Blueberry
|39
|58
|Faster Growth rate
|Butter
|80
|40
|General Store
|Carrot
|90
|23
|34
|Crop Store
|Prevents Weedgrow
|Chapaa Fur
|13
|Chapaa Meat
|26
|13
|19
|General Store
|Cooking Oil
|20
|10
|General Store
|Cotton
|180
|45
|67
|Crop Store
|Increases Quality
|Egg
|24
|12
|General Store
|Elder Sernuk Antler
|100
|Flour
|10
|5
|General Store
|Milk
|60
|30
|General Store
|Onion
|120
|30
|45
|Crop Store
|Prevents Weedgrow
|Potato
|180
|45
|67
|Crop Store
|Water Retain
|Rice
|105
|27
|40
|Crop Store
|Increase Yield
|Saffrion Sernuk Antlers
|Salt
|10
|5
|General Store
|Sernuk Meat
|26
|13
|19
|General Store
|Tomato
|23
|34
|Crop Store
|Water Retain
|Vinegar
|200
|100
|General Store
|Wheat
|130
|33
|49
|Crop Store
|Increase Yield