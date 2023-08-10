Palia | All Products

The following list contains all items labeled at a “Product” in Palia. These items are typically food items that are used as ingredients in cooking.

When available, it will show the cost to purchase, the sell value, and what store you can buy them from. Remember that some of these items have corresponding seeds that can also be grown in your garden for much cheaper than buying it at the store.

Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.

Item Cost Sell Value Star Value Store Effect
Apple 64 96 Faster Growth rate
Blueberry 39 58 Faster Growth rate
Butter 80 40 General Store
Carrot 90 23 34 Crop Store Prevents Weedgrow
Chapaa Fur 13
Chapaa Meat 26 13 19 General Store
Cooking Oil 20 10 General Store
Cotton 180 45 67 Crop Store Increases Quality
Egg 24 12 General Store
Elder Sernuk Antler 100
Flour 10 5 General Store
Milk 60 30 General Store
Onion 120 30 45 Crop Store Prevents Weedgrow
Potato 180 45 67 Crop Store Water Retain
Rice 105 27 40 Crop Store Increase Yield
Saffrion Sernuk Antlers
Salt 10 5 General Store
Sernuk Meat 26 13 19 General Store
Tomato 23 34 Crop Store Water Retain
Vinegar 200 100 General Store
Wheat 130 33 49 Crop Store Increase Yield

