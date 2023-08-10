Palia | All Seeds

The following list contains all seeds in Palia. These seeds are used to either plant crops or trees in your housing plot using the gardening skill. You will find the selling price of these items as well as the purchasing cost, including which store to find them in.
Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.
|Item
|Sell Value
|Star Value
|Cost
|Store
|Acorn
|12
|36
|Carrot Seed
|7
|15
|General Store
|Cotton Seed
|20
|40
|General Store
|Onion Seed
|10
|20
|General Store
|Potato Seed
|20
|40
|General Store
|Rice Seed
|11
|23
|General Store
|Samara
|6
|12
|Tomato Plant Seed
|40
|80
|General Store
|Wheat Seed
|12
|25
|General Store