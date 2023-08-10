Palia | All Seeds

By

Home
Catching
Cooking
Fishing
Foraging
Gardening
Mining
Gifts

The following list contains all seeds in Palia. These seeds are used to either plant crops or trees in your housing plot using the gardening skill. You will find the selling price of these items as well as the purchasing cost, including which store to find them in.

Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.

Item Sell Value Star Value Cost Store
Acorn 12 36
Carrot Seed 7 15 General Store
Cotton Seed 20 40 General Store
Onion Seed 10 20 General Store
Potato Seed 20 40 General Store
Rice Seed 11 23 General Store
Samara 6 12
Tomato Plant Seed 40 80 General Store
Wheat Seed 12 25 General Store

Leave a Reply