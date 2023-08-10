Palia | All Tools & Equipment

By

Home
Catching
Cooking
Fishing
Foraging
Gardening
Mining
Gifts

The two lists below contain all Tools and all Equipment available in Palia. When available, it includes the cost of the item, the store that you can buy it at, and the minimum skill level you need in that life skill to be able to purchase it.

Tools typically are the items you use in your life skills like your gardening hoe, hunting bows, fishing rods, watering cans, mining axes, and bug catching belts.

Equipment is typically other items you can use that are not your essential tools for your life skills. These include items like arrows for hunting, boosters for your fishing buffs, which bombs you will use in your belt, and fireworks.

Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.

All Tools In Palia

Item Cost Store Life Skill Level
Exquisite Axe 3000 Gold Foraging Guild Store 9
Exquisite Belt 3000 Gold Bug Catching Store 9
Exquisite Bobber 275 Fishing Medals Fishing Guild Store 10
Exquisite Bow 3000 Gold Hunting Guild Store 9
Exquisite Hoe 3000 Gold Gardening Guild Store 9
Exquisite Pick 3000 Gold Mining Guild Store 9
Exquisite Rod 3000 Gold Fishing Guild Store 9
Exquisite Watering Can 3000 Gold Gardening Guild Store 9
Fine Axe 1500 Gold Foraging Guild Store 6
Fine Belt 1500 Gold Bug Catching Store 6
Fine Bobber 175 Fishing Medals Fishing Guild Store 10
Fine Bow 1500 Gold Hunting Guild Store 6
Fine Hoe 1500 Gold Gardening Guild Store 7
Fine Pick 1500 Gold Mining Guild Store 6
Fine Rod 1500 Gold Fishing Guild Store 6
Fine Watering Can 1500 Gold Gardening Guild Store 6
Flothinger Trap
Honey Lure 2000 Gold Bug Catching Store 7
Makeshift Axe
Makeshift Belt
Makeshift Bow
Makeshift Hoe
Makeshift Pick
Makeshift Rod
Makeshift Watering Can
Ore Compass 50 Gold Mining Guild Store 8
Standard Axe Foraging Guild Store 3
Standard Belt Bug Catching Store 3
Standard Bobber Fishing Guild Store 10
Standard Bow Hunting Guild Store 3
Standard Hoe Gardening Guild Store 4
Standard Pick Mining Guild Store 3
Standard Rod Fishing Guild Store 3
Standard Watering can Gardening Guild Store 3

All Equipment In Palia

Item Cost Store Life Skill Level
Blue Peony Firework 6 Hunting Medals Hunting Guild Store 10
Dispel Arrow 6 Hunting Medals Hunting Guild Store 7
Fine Arrow 5 Hunting Medals Hunting Guild Store 5
Glow Worm 10 Fishing Medals Fishing Guild Store 10
Green Peony Firework 6 Hunting Medals Hunting Guild Store 10
Major Hook Time Booster 5 Fishing Medals Fishing Guild Store 10
Major Rod Recovery Booster 5 Fishing Medals Fishing Guild Store 10
Major Safe Zone Size Booster 5 Fishing Medals Fishing Guild Store 10
Major Safe Zone Speed Booster 5 Fishing Medals Fishing Guild Store 10
Makeshift Arrow 20 Gold General Store
Minor Rod Health Booster 100 Gold Fishing Guild Store 2
Orange Peony Firework 6 Hunting Medals Hunting Guild Store 10
Purple Peony Firework 6 Hunting Medals Hunting Guild Store 10
Red Peony Firework 6 Hunting Medals Hunting Guild Store 10
Repair Kit
Slowdown Arrow 4 Hunting Medals Hunting Guild Store 4
Smoke Candle 5 Bug Catching Medals Bug Catching Store 5
Sneaky Smoke Bomb 100 Gold 2
Standard Arrow 40 Gold Hunting Guild Store 2
Standard Smoke Bomb 20 Gold General Store
Sticky Smoke Bomb 500 Gold Bug Catching Store 4
Supreme Smoke Bomb 12 Bug Catching Medals Bug Catching Store 10
Tuning Fork 2500 Gold Fishing Guild Store 8
White Peony Firework 6 Hunting Medals Hunting Guild Store 10
Worm 10 Gold General Store
Yellow Peony Firework 6 Hunting Medals Hunting Guild Store 10

Leave a Reply