Palia | All Tools & Equipment

The two lists below contain all Tools and all Equipment available in Palia. When available, it includes the cost of the item, the store that you can buy it at, and the minimum skill level you need in that life skill to be able to purchase it.
Tools typically are the items you use in your life skills like your gardening hoe, hunting bows, fishing rods, watering cans, mining axes, and bug catching belts.
Equipment is typically other items you can use that are not your essential tools for your life skills. These include items like arrows for hunting, boosters for your fishing buffs, which bombs you will use in your belt, and fireworks.
All Tools In Palia
|Item
|Cost
|Store
|Life Skill Level
|Exquisite Axe
|3000 Gold
|Foraging Guild Store
|9
|Exquisite Belt
|3000 Gold
|Bug Catching Store
|9
|Exquisite Bobber
|275 Fishing Medals
|Fishing Guild Store
|10
|Exquisite Bow
|3000 Gold
|Hunting Guild Store
|9
|Exquisite Hoe
|3000 Gold
|Gardening Guild Store
|9
|Exquisite Pick
|3000 Gold
|Mining Guild Store
|9
|Exquisite Rod
|3000 Gold
|Fishing Guild Store
|9
|Exquisite Watering Can
|3000 Gold
|Gardening Guild Store
|9
|Fine Axe
|1500 Gold
|Foraging Guild Store
|6
|Fine Belt
|1500 Gold
|Bug Catching Store
|6
|Fine Bobber
|175 Fishing Medals
|Fishing Guild Store
|10
|Fine Bow
|1500 Gold
|Hunting Guild Store
|6
|Fine Hoe
|1500 Gold
|Gardening Guild Store
|7
|Fine Pick
|1500 Gold
|Mining Guild Store
|6
|Fine Rod
|1500 Gold
|Fishing Guild Store
|6
|Fine Watering Can
|1500 Gold
|Gardening Guild Store
|6
|Flothinger Trap
|Honey Lure
|2000 Gold
|Bug Catching Store
|7
|Makeshift Axe
|Makeshift Belt
|Makeshift Bow
|Makeshift Hoe
|Makeshift Pick
|Makeshift Rod
|Makeshift Watering Can
|Ore Compass
|50 Gold
|Mining Guild Store
|8
|Standard Axe
|Foraging Guild Store
|3
|Standard Belt
|Bug Catching Store
|3
|Standard Bobber
|Fishing Guild Store
|10
|Standard Bow
|Hunting Guild Store
|3
|Standard Hoe
|Gardening Guild Store
|4
|Standard Pick
|Mining Guild Store
|3
|Standard Rod
|Fishing Guild Store
|3
|Standard Watering can
|Gardening Guild Store
|3
All Equipment In Palia
|Item
|Cost
|Store
|Life Skill Level
|Blue Peony Firework
|6 Hunting Medals
|Hunting Guild Store
|10
|Dispel Arrow
|6 Hunting Medals
|Hunting Guild Store
|7
|Fine Arrow
|5 Hunting Medals
|Hunting Guild Store
|5
|Glow Worm
|10 Fishing Medals
|Fishing Guild Store
|10
|Green Peony Firework
|6 Hunting Medals
|Hunting Guild Store
|10
|Major Hook Time Booster
|5 Fishing Medals
|Fishing Guild Store
|10
|Major Rod Recovery Booster
|5 Fishing Medals
|Fishing Guild Store
|10
|Major Safe Zone Size Booster
|5 Fishing Medals
|Fishing Guild Store
|10
|Major Safe Zone Speed Booster
|5 Fishing Medals
|Fishing Guild Store
|10
|Makeshift Arrow
|20 Gold
|General Store
|Minor Rod Health Booster
|100 Gold
|Fishing Guild Store
|2
|Orange Peony Firework
|6 Hunting Medals
|Hunting Guild Store
|10
|Purple Peony Firework
|6 Hunting Medals
|Hunting Guild Store
|10
|Red Peony Firework
|6 Hunting Medals
|Hunting Guild Store
|10
|Repair Kit
|Slowdown Arrow
|4 Hunting Medals
|Hunting Guild Store
|4
|Smoke Candle
|5 Bug Catching Medals
|Bug Catching Store
|5
|Sneaky Smoke Bomb
|100 Gold
|2
|Standard Arrow
|40 Gold
|Hunting Guild Store
|2
|Standard Smoke Bomb
|20 Gold
|General Store
|Sticky Smoke Bomb
|500 Gold
|Bug Catching Store
|4
|Supreme Smoke Bomb
|12 Bug Catching Medals
|Bug Catching Store
|10
|Tuning Fork
|2500 Gold
|Fishing Guild Store
|8
|White Peony Firework
|6 Hunting Medals
|Hunting Guild Store
|10
|Worm
|10 Gold
|General Store
|Yellow Peony Firework
|6 Hunting Medals
|Hunting Guild Store
|10