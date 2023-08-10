Palia | All Tools & Equipment

The two lists below contain all Tools and all Equipment available in Palia. When available, it includes the cost of the item, the store that you can buy it at, and the minimum skill level you need in that life skill to be able to purchase it.

Tools typically are the items you use in your life skills like your gardening hoe, hunting bows, fishing rods, watering cans, mining axes, and bug catching belts.

Equipment is typically other items you can use that are not your essential tools for your life skills. These include items like arrows for hunting, boosters for your fishing buffs, which bombs you will use in your belt, and fireworks.

Click on any item in the list to go to their database page for more information.

All Tools In Palia

All Equipment In Palia