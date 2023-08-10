Palia DB | Smoke Candle

Smoke Candle
Emits a soothing smoke that prevents you from alerting bugs.
Equipment
Costs: 5 Bug Catching Medals
The Smoke Candle in Palia is a Common rarity Equipment.
Crafting Ingredients For Smoke Candle
To make the Smoke Candle, you will need the following ingredients:
|Quantity
|Ingredient
|1
|Any Meat
|1
|Emerald Carpet Moss
|1
|Coral
How To Get Smoke Candle in Palia
The Smoke Candle can be purchased for 5 Bug Catching Medals. It can be purchased from the Bug Catching Store once you have achieved level 5 Bug Catching.