Palia DB | Smoke Candle

Smoke Candle



Smoke Candle

Emits a soothing smoke that prevents you from alerting bugs.

Equipment

Costs: 5 Bug Catching Medals

The Smoke Candle in Palia is a Common rarity Equipment.

Crafting Ingredients For Smoke Candle

To make the Smoke Candle, you will need the following ingredients:

Quantity Ingredient
1 Any Meat
1 Emerald Carpet Moss
1 Coral

How To Get Smoke Candle in Palia

The Smoke Candle can be purchased for 5 Bug Catching Medals. It can be purchased from the Bug Catching Store once you have achieved level 5 Bug Catching.

