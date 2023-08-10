Palia DB | Smoke Candle

Smoke Candle Emits a soothing smoke that prevents you from alerting bugs. Equipment Costs: 5 Bug Catching Medals

The Smoke Candle in Palia is a Common rarity Equipment.

Crafting Ingredients For Smoke Candle

To make the Smoke Candle, you will need the following ingredients:

How To Get Smoke Candle in Palia

The Smoke Candle can be purchased for 5 Bug Catching Medals. It can be purchased from the Bug Catching Store once you have achieved level 5 Bug Catching.