Stalking Catfish Fish Value: 125 Gold

Value: 187 Gold

The Stalking Catfish in Palia is a Uncommon rarity Fish.

How To Get Stalking Catfish in Palia

The Stalking Catfish can be caught with the fishing skill by using Glow Worm Bait during the following times: Dusk, Night.

What is Stalking Catfish Used For?

Use the Stalking Catfish to sell to the general store for gold, or use them in various cooking recipes. Fish are an excellent way to farm gold as they can be caught quickly and sometimes worth very hefty amounts of gold!