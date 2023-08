Tomato Plant Seed Grows into a tomato plant that can be harvested multiple times. Helps keep other nearby crop types hydrated. Seed Costs: 80 Gold

Value: 40 Gold

The Tomato Plant Seed in Palia is a Common rarity Seed.

How To Get Tomato Plant Seed in Palia

The Tomato Plant Seed can be purchased for 80 Gold from the General Store.