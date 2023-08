Worm A regular earth worm. Attach to your fishing rod to attract different fish. Equipment Costs: 10 Gold

Value: 5 Gold

The Worm in Palia is a Common rarity Equipment.

How To Get Worm in Palia

The Worm can be purchased for 10 Gold from the General Store.

What is Worm Used For?

Use the Worm to act as bait for fishing. Using worms as bait will allow you to catch fish you can’t otherwise catch without bait. You can get more worms by crafting a Worm Farm on your housing plot.