Writ A writ that allows you to expand your housing space. Consumable Costs: 20 Renown

Value: Item Cannot Be Sold

The Writ in Palia is a Junk rarity Consumable.

How To Get Writ in Palia

The Writ can be purchased for 20 Renown from the City Hall Store.

What is Writ Used For?

Use the Writ to expand your housing plot by purchasing additional areas of land. Each writ you buy will become more expensive than the last!