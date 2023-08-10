Palia DB | Yellow Peony Firework

Yellow Peony Firework A massive firework that grows into a beautiful flower of yellow lights. Equipment Costs: 6 Hunting Medals

Value: 50 Gold

The Yellow Peony Firework in Palia is a Junk rarity Equipment.

How To Get Yellow Peony Firework in Palia

The Yellow Peony Firework can be purchased for 6 Hunting Medals. It can be purchased from the Hunting Guild Store once you have achieved level 10 Hunting.

What is Yellow Peony Firework Used For?

Use the Yellow Peony Firework to create a beautiful firework display to celebrate!