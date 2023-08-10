Palia DB | Zeki’s General Store Wallpaper

Zeki’s General Store Wallpaper For the innovators out there who like Grimalkin technology and aesthetics. Use the same wallpaper as Zeki! Customization Costs: 2500 Gold

Value: Item Cannot Be Sold

The Zeki’s General Store Wallpaper in Palia is a Common Customization. Customizations are decorations, additions or changes to your home and housing plot.

How To Get Zeki’s General Store Wallpaper in Palia

The Zeki’s General Store Wallpaper can be purchased for 2500 Gold from the Material Store (Furniture Store).

What is Zeki’s General Store Wallpaper Used For?

Use the Zeki’s General Store Wallpaper to act as decoration around your housing plot.