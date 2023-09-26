Starfield | Alien Energy Drink

Alien Energy Drink Aid Powerful beverage made from alien extracts., infused with caffeine. A favorite among space truckers. MASS

0.3 VALUE

105 +15% Movement Speed for 3m

+10% O2 Recovery for 5m

Alien Energy Drink is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: +15% Movement Speed for 3m, +10% O2 Recovery for 5m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.3 and Value of 105. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Alien Energy Drink

Players can find Alien Energy Drink from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Alien Energy Drink Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 0029B047

How to Craft Alien Energy Drink

Players can craft Alien Energy Drink at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients: