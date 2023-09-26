Starfield | Alien Jerky

Alien Jerky Aid A strip of alien meat that’s been dehydrated, salted, and flavored with a mid-teriyaki sauce. MASS

0.3 VALUE

50 Restores 4 Health

Alien Jerky is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 4 Health.

The base item has a Mass of 0.3 and Value of 50. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Alien Jerky

Players can find Alien Jerky from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Alien Jerky Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 002C7C0C

How to Craft Alien Jerky

Players can craft Alien Jerky at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients: