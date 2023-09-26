Starfield | Alien Jerky

Alien Jerky
Aid
A strip of alien meat that’s been dehydrated, salted, and flavored with a mid-teriyaki sauce.
MASS
0.3
0.3
VALUE
50
50
- Restores 4 Health
Alien Jerky is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 4 Health.
The base item has a Mass of 0.3 and Value of 50. This makes it a low value per weight item.
How to Get Alien Jerky
Players can find Alien Jerky from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.
Alien Jerky Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 002C7C0C
How to Craft Alien Jerky
Players can craft Alien Jerky at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients:
|Resources
|Requirements
|1x Membrane
1x Nutrient
|None