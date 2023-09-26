Starfield | Alien Liquor

Alien Liquor Aid Distilled alcohol, formed by fermenting certain alien plants. MASS

0.3 VALUE

165 +10 Carry Capacity for 5m

-25% O2 Recovery for 5m

Alien Liquor is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: +10 Carry Capacity for 5m, -25% O2 Recovery for 5m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.3 and Value of 165. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Alien Liquor

Players can find Alien Liquor from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Alien Liquor Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 0029B04F

How to Craft Alien Liquor

Players can craft Alien Liquor at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients:

Resources Requirements 1x HnCn

1x Nutrient Mixology 1

Alien Liquor Uses In Crafting

Alien Liquor can also be used in crafting in the following recipes:

*note that Alien Liquor is classified as Liquor, and can be used in recipes that call for any Liquor.