Starfield | Alien Liquor

By

Home
Guides
Weapons
Armor
Aid
Resources
Planets

Alien Liquor

Aid

Distilled alcohol, formed by fermenting certain alien plants.
MASS
0.3
VALUE
165
  • +10 Carry Capacity for 5m
  • -25% O2 Recovery for 5m

Alien Liquor is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: +10 Carry Capacity for 5m, -25% O2 Recovery for 5m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.3 and Value of 165. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Alien Liquor

Players can find Alien Liquor from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Alien Liquor Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 0029B04F

How to Craft Alien Liquor

Players can craft Alien Liquor at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients:

Resources Requirements
1x HnCn
1x Nutrient		 Mixology 1

Alien Liquor Uses In Crafting

Alien Liquor can also be used in crafting in the following recipes:
*note that Alien Liquor is classified as Liquor, and can be used in recipes that call for any Liquor.

Item Type
Disastrous Shipwreck Food
Fully-Loaded Bloody Mary Food
Lumberjack Julep Food
Very Heavy Water Food

Leave a Reply