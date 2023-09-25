Starfield | All Apparel (Clothes) In The Game

By

Home
Guides
Weapons
Armor
Aid
Resources
Planets

Apparel in Starfield is a type of equipable armor that provides little if any stat boosts for players and companions that are wearing them. There are 230 Apparel in the game, Some are simple headwear while others are full body clothing. They cannot be modified at a Spacesuit Workbench and only appear with minor perks.

Here is a list of every obtainable Apparel or Clothing in Starfield ordered by Total Damage Resistance. The individual stats for each item are located on their corresponding page. Note that some Apparel may only be obtainable by spawning them via their associated ID Code in the table below.

Spacesuits
Helmets
Packs
Apparel
Best Armor Sets and Where to Find ThemAll Armor Affixes and ID Codes

Image Name Damage Resistance Hazard Resistance Perk ID Code
Amanirenas Hat 0 0 001E426E
Batball Cap 0 0 0019219C
Blue Collar Offwork Hat 0 0 00246B30
Chunks Cap 0 0 00185A6F
Deimos Cap 0 0 00185A6E
Deputy Hat 0 0 002BA0E1
DJ Headphones 0 0 001625DC
DJ Headphones Cap 0 0 001625DB
Explorer Adventure Hat 0 0 003FC344
Farming Hat 0 0 00204002
Fishworker Mask 0 0 0024EF42
First Officer Hat 0 0 0021113E
First Soldier Helmet 0 0 0021F3F4
Freestar Militia Hat 0 0 0021712A
Generdyne Guard Helmet 0 0 003CD812
Genghis Khan’s Hat 0 0 001D8426
Homesteader Scout Hat 0 0 00273C05
Hopetech Cap 0 0 00185A6C
Masako Imada’s Outfit 0 0 00226298
Neon Dancer Headwear 0 0 000C900A
Neon Security Helmet 0 0 001F73EF
NeuroBoost Mark I 0 0 +5% Intimidation chance 001A2507
NeuroBoost Mark II 0 0 +10% Intimidation chance 00100517
NeuroBoost Mark III 0 0 +15% Intimidation chance 00100518
NeuroCom Mark I 0 0 +5% Diplomacy chance 00100519
NeuroCom Mark II 0 0 +10% Diplomacy chance 0010051A
NeuroCom Mark III 0 0 +15% Diplomacy chance 0010051B
NeuroTac Mark I 0 0 +5% Instigation chance 0010051C
NeuroTac Mark II 0 0 +10% Instigation chance 0010051D
NeuroTac Mark III 0 0 +15% Instigation chance 0010051F
Padded Hat 0 0 00261A03
Paxton’s Officer Hat 0 0 003E5D27
Ranger Hat 0 0 002BA0E1
Rokov’s Officer Hat 0 0 003EB4B4
Ryujin Guard Helmet 0 0 0037A34F
Ryujin Lab Worker Hood 0 0 001823CB
Sanctum Priest Headwear 0 0 0016571D
Security Guard Helmet 0 0 00165718
Settler Adventure Hat 0 0 0025DEEF
Settler Casual Hat 0 0 00258039
Settler Hat 0 0 0024EF65
Ship Captain Hat 0 0 0016E0B9
Space Trucker Cap 0 0 002456F3
Space Trucker Hat 0 0 0029080D
Space Trucker Haul Wrap 0 0 002470D0
Swimsuit 0 0 Actions use -5% O2 0002FA4
Taiyo Astroneering Cap 0 0 00185A69
Teal Open Graviplas Helmet 0 0 001466FD
Trident Guard Helmet 0 0 0014E44E
Trident Luxury Lines Cap 0 0 00185A68
UC Navy Crew Hat 0 0 0018E260
UC Navy Hat 0 0 002C6E7E
UC Security Helmet 0 0 0025E8D5
UC SysDef Crew Hat 0 0 003329BC
United Colonies Cap 0 0 00185A67
Utility Headphone Cap 0 0 000781F9
Utility Headphones 0 0 00252AE7
Argos Extractor Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 0021BBEC
Argos Jacketed Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 001C84DB
Black Elbow Grease Gear 30 25 +5 Health and O2 001466EE
Black Leather Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 001466EA
Blue Elbow Grease Gear 30 25 +5 Health and O2 00077814
Blue Labor Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 0029E174
Blue UC Leather Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 00077810
Brown Elbow Grease Gear 30 25 +5 Health and O2 001466EF
Brown Leather Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 00062EA3
Chunks Service Uniform 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 001A8DDD
ECS Uniform 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 0017A438
Enhance Service Uniform 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 001A8DE6
Faye Sengsavahn’s Outfit 30 25 +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 0010799A
Filthy Physician Uniform 30 25 Medical items restore +5% Health 003EC02E
GalBank Service Uniform 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 001CB843
Generdyne Lab Uniform 30 25 +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 003CD80F
Gray Labor Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 0029E175
Gray Leather Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 001466EC
Medic Uniform 30 25 Medical items restore +5% Health 000028A5
Mei Devine’s Outfit 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 002262D1
Miner Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 0001D1D7
Miner Jacketed Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 0001D1D9
Miner Orebreaker Outfit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 0009B72F
Navy Tan Dress 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 001F1DC9
Neocity Hustler Outfit 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 000788A4
Neon Dancer Outfit 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 00225FCC
Neon Nightlife Skirt 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 001F1DCF
Neon Socialite Skirt 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 00165720
Nightwear 30 25 Actions use -5% O2 00225DA0
Paradiso Staff Uniform 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 0002FE70
Patient’s Clothes 30 25 Actions use ‘-5% O2 002BC183
Prison Scrubs 30 25 Actions use -5% O2 002491EA
Physician Uniform 30 25 Medical items restore ‘+5% Health 00226297
Reliant Medical Uniform 30 25 Medical items restore +5% Health 000028A6
Resort Wear 30 25 Actions use -5% O2 00003BF6
Ryujin Lab Outfit 30 25 +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 00034110
Ryujin Lab Worker Outfit 30 25 +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 001823CC
Ryujin R&D Outfit 30 25 +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 00034114
Sari Dress 30 25 +5% Persuasion chance 0021C786
Service Industry Uniform 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 0021C783
Space Rogue Muscle Gear 30 25 +5 Carry Capacity 0029080F
Space Trucker Casualwear 30 25 +5 Carry Capacity 002456F4
Space Undersuit 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 00165722
SysDef Prison Scrubs 30 25 Actions use -5% O2 000D981C
Teal Elbow Grease Gear 30 25 +5 Health and O2 001466F1
Teal Leather Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 001466ED
TerraBrew Barista Outfit 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 003CF431
TerraBrew Uniform 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 0007F88D
Trade Authority Uniform 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 001CB7E7
TRItek Lab Outfit 30 25 +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 00034111
UC Gray Utility Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 00077818
Urban Operator Outfit 30 25 +5% O2 Recovery 002619FB
Image Name Damage Resistance Hazard Resistance Perk ID Code
Yellow Labor Jumpsuit 30 25 +5 Health and O2 0029E173
Xenofresh Tech Outfit 30 25 +5 chance of Research Sudden Developments 001466FF
Black Engineering Outfit 35 15 +5 Health and O2 001466F2
Ambassador Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 003E3D51
B.Morgan’s Suit 35 25 +5 Health and O2 003FDBF7
Bayu’s Corpwear 35 25 +5% Intimidation chance 003E8E7F
Blue Collar Offwork Duds 35 25 +5 Carry Capacity 00246B32
Blue Lab Outfit 35 25 +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 003A264E
Blue Neocity Formwear 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 001B52FF
Blue Neocity Poncho 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 002619F1
Brown Engineering Outfit 35 25 +5 Health and O2 001466F3
Brown Leather Jumpsuit 2 35 25 +5 Health and O2 001466EB
Brown Neocity Formwear 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 001B5300
Casual Street Suit 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 002619F6
Corpo Boardroom Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 001A4253
Corpo Executive Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 00190D0B
Corpo Power Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 002265B0
Corpo Salary Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 0019F9C1
Corpo Sleek Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 002265B1
Cream and Blue Dress 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 001F1DCE
Cyberware Streetwear 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 000788AB
Dalton Fiennes’ Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 00177494
ECS Captain Actionwear 35 25 +5% Reload Speed 0017A439
ECS Officer Uniform 35 25 +5% Reload Speed 0017A437
Engineering Outfit 35 25 +5 Health and O2 00077816
Farming Outfit 35 25 +5 Health and O2 002262D5
Fashionable Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 00250C86
Festive Neocity Poncho 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 0009F0F6
Fishworker Splashwear 35 25 +5 Health and O2 0024EF40
Fishworker Wetwear 35 25 +5 Health and O2 0024EF41
Formal Slack Suit 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 000788A1
Franklin Roosevelt’s Outfit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 0021BBF1
Freestar Militia Uniform 35 25 +5% Reload Speed 00228827
Genghis Khan’s Outfit 35 25 +5% Intimidation chance 002262D2
Genevieve Monohan’s Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 00177492
Gray Elbow Grease Gear 35 25 +5 Health and O2 001466F0
Green Fashionable Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 002619EF
Imogene Salzo’s Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 00177493
Inclement Weather Outfit 35 25 +10 Health 0025DEF0
Jacketed Leatherwear 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 000788AA
Leatherwear 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 00009CC7
Leather Streetwear 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 002619FD
Leather Pocketwear 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 002619FE
Linden Calderi’s Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 00177495
Matteo Khatri’s Hat 35 25 +5% Intimidation chance 00030B4B
Matteo’s Outfit 35 25 Action suse -5% O2 00030B4D
Megacorp Executive Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 001A52D1
Miner Hard Hat Outfit 35 25 +5 Health and O2 0026D8AA
Miner Utility Outfit 35 25 +5 Health and O2 0001D1E7
NASA Lab Uniform 35 25 +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 000C47A0
Neocity Corpwear 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 002266A2
Neon Businesswear 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 002266A3
Neon Clublife Skirt 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 001F1DD0
Neon Nightlife Jumpsuit 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 003556E7
Noel’s Outfit 35 25 +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 00036AFC
Nyx’s Outfit 35 25 +5 Carry Capacity 0018DE02
Prisoner Uniform 35 25 Actions use -5% O2 00208E8B
Pryce’s Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 001BF2F8
Ranger Deputy Uniform 35 25 +5% Reload Speed 0013730B
Ranger Duelwear 35 25 +5% Reload Speed 0022856C
Red Mile Service Uniform 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 001CFA01
Resort Wear 2 35 25 Actions use -5% O2 00003C4D
Sam Coe’s Outfit 35 25 +10 Health 0001D1DE
Sarah Morgan’s Outfit 35 25 +10 Health 00055905
Security Flightsuit 35 25 000CC4D1
Shielded Lab Outfit 35 25 000753F4
Ship Captain’s Uniform 35 25 +5% Reload Speed 0021C781
Space Rogue Outfit 35 25 +5 Carry Capacity 0029080E
Space Trucker Bar Duds 35 25 +5 Carry Capacity 002456F2
Space Trucker Cargowear 35 25 +5 Carry Capacity 00246B31
Space Trucker Flannel 35 25 +5 Carry Capacity 002470D1
Space Trucker Flannel 2 35 25 +5 Carry Capacity 002470D2
Striker Maskwear 35 25 +5% Critical Damage 002E18F6
Striker Streetwear 35 25 +5% Critical Damage 00064A2E
Suit with Lapel Pin 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 00027189
Syndicate Capo Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 0011F3A8
Syndicate Club Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 0011F3AC
Syndicate Boss Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 0011F3AD
Syndicate Pinstripes 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 0011F3B0
Syndicate Thug Suit 35 25 +5% Persuasion chance 0011F3A7
Synth Leatherwear 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 002619FC
Synthleather Streetwear 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 002619FC
SysDef Crew Uniform 35 25 +5% Reload Speed 003329BB
Teal Engineering Outfit 35 25 +5 Health and O2 001466F9
Trident Crew Uniform 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 00164BDD
UC Navy Crew Uniform 35 25 +5% Reload Speed 0021A86E
UC Navy Fatigues 35 25 +5% Reload Speed 002C6E7F
Ularu’s Suit 35 25 +5% Intimidation chance 003B2A81
Urban Slackwear 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 000788A2
Utility Flightsuit 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 00251F56
Vested Suit 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 002619F7
White Neocity Poncho 35 25 +5% O2 Recovery 0002B5EE
Freestar Dustwear 35 30 +5% Reload Speed 00224FE9
Disciples Tagwear 45 25 +5% Critical Damage 002262D3
First Mercenary Outfit 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 003E5D26
First Officer Outfit 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 00228826
First Soldier Outfit 45 25 +5% Reload Speed 00228825
Generdyne Security Uniform 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 003CD810
Ikande’s SysDef Officer Uniform 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 00108353
Naeva’s Outfit 45 25 +5% Critical Damage 00225FCA
Neon Security Uniform 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 00225D9E
New Atlantis Sec Uniform 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 0021BBF2
Pirate Captain Outfit 45 25 +5% Critical Damage 0022766B
Ryujin Guard Uniform 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 0037A34E
Shinya Voss Outfit 45 25 0021C782
SY-920 Fatigues 45 25 000D41F8
SysDef Formal Uniform 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 003329B4
SysDef Officer Uniform 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 0021C1FB
Trident Guard Uniform 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 000DBFDA
UC Navy Armored Fatigues 45 25 +5% Reload Speed 002C6E7D
UC Navy Duty Fatigues 45 25 +5% Reload Speed 003E3ACF
UC Navy Recon Fatigues 45 25 +5% Reload Speed 003E3AD1
UC Navy Officer Uniform 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 0021A86D
UC Security Uniform 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 0025E8D4
Vanguard Officer Uniform 45 25 +5% Intimidation chance 003CAF7E
Clean Suit 45 55 +5 Health and O2 00235B7D
Hazmat Suit 45 55 +5 Health and O2 0029AEAE
Xenofresh Clean Suit 45 55 +5 Health and O2 0004008C
Operative Suit 57 25 Become 25% harder to detect 0018B54A

Leave a Reply