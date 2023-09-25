Starfield | All Apparel (Clothes) In The Game

Apparel in Starfield is a type of equipable armor that provides little if any stat boosts for players and companions that are wearing them. There are 230 Apparel in the game, Some are simple headwear while others are full body clothing. They cannot be modified at a Spacesuit Workbench and only appear with minor perks.

Here is a list of every obtainable Apparel or Clothing in Starfield ordered by Total Damage Resistance. The individual stats for each item are located on their corresponding page. Note that some Apparel may only be obtainable by spawning them via their associated ID Code in the table below.

“