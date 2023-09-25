Starfield | All Apparel (Clothes) In The Game

Apparel in Starfield is a type of equipable armor that provides little if any stat boosts for players and companions that are wearing them. There are 230 Apparel in the game, Some are simple headwear while others are full body clothing. They cannot be modified at a Spacesuit Workbench and only appear with minor perks.
Here is a list of every obtainable Apparel or Clothing in Starfield ordered by Total Damage Resistance. The individual stats for each item are located on their corresponding page. Note that some Apparel may only be obtainable by spawning them via their associated ID Code in the table below.
“
|Image
|Name
|Damage Resistance
|Hazard Resistance
|Perk
|ID Code
|Amanirenas Hat
|0
|0
|001E426E
|Batball Cap
|0
|0
|0019219C
|Blue Collar Offwork Hat
|0
|0
|00246B30
|Chunks Cap
|0
|0
|00185A6F
|Deimos Cap
|0
|0
|00185A6E
|Deputy Hat
|0
|0
|002BA0E1
|DJ Headphones
|0
|0
|001625DC
|DJ Headphones Cap
|0
|0
|001625DB
|Explorer Adventure Hat
|0
|0
|003FC344
|Farming Hat
|0
|0
|00204002
|Fishworker Mask
|0
|0
|0024EF42
|First Officer Hat
|0
|0
|0021113E
|First Soldier Helmet
|0
|0
|0021F3F4
|Freestar Militia Hat
|0
|0
|0021712A
|Generdyne Guard Helmet
|0
|0
|003CD812
|Genghis Khan’s Hat
|0
|0
|001D8426
|Homesteader Scout Hat
|0
|0
|00273C05
|Hopetech Cap
|0
|0
|00185A6C
|Masako Imada’s Outfit
|0
|0
|00226298
|Neon Dancer Headwear
|0
|0
|000C900A
|Neon Security Helmet
|0
|0
|001F73EF
|NeuroBoost Mark I
|0
|0
|+5% Intimidation chance
|001A2507
|NeuroBoost Mark II
|0
|0
|+10% Intimidation chance
|00100517
|NeuroBoost Mark III
|0
|0
|+15% Intimidation chance
|00100518
|NeuroCom Mark I
|0
|0
|+5% Diplomacy chance
|00100519
|NeuroCom Mark II
|0
|0
|+10% Diplomacy chance
|0010051A
|NeuroCom Mark III
|0
|0
|+15% Diplomacy chance
|0010051B
|NeuroTac Mark I
|0
|0
|+5% Instigation chance
|0010051C
|NeuroTac Mark II
|0
|0
|+10% Instigation chance
|0010051D
|NeuroTac Mark III
|0
|0
|+15% Instigation chance
|0010051F
|Padded Hat
|0
|0
|00261A03
|Paxton’s Officer Hat
|0
|0
|003E5D27
|Ranger Hat
|0
|0
|002BA0E1
|Rokov’s Officer Hat
|0
|0
|003EB4B4
|Ryujin Guard Helmet
|0
|0
|0037A34F
|Ryujin Lab Worker Hood
|0
|0
|001823CB
|Sanctum Priest Headwear
|0
|0
|0016571D
|Security Guard Helmet
|0
|0
|00165718
|Settler Adventure Hat
|0
|0
|0025DEEF
|Settler Casual Hat
|0
|0
|00258039
|Settler Hat
|0
|0
|0024EF65
|Ship Captain Hat
|0
|0
|0016E0B9
|Space Trucker Cap
|0
|0
|002456F3
|Space Trucker Hat
|0
|0
|0029080D
|Space Trucker Haul Wrap
|0
|0
|002470D0
|Swimsuit
|0
|0
|Actions use -5% O2
|0002FA4
|Taiyo Astroneering Cap
|0
|0
|00185A69
|Teal Open Graviplas Helmet
|0
|0
|001466FD
|Trident Guard Helmet
|0
|0
|0014E44E
|Trident Luxury Lines Cap
|0
|0
|00185A68
|UC Navy Crew Hat
|0
|0
|0018E260
|UC Navy Hat
|0
|0
|002C6E7E
|UC Security Helmet
|0
|0
|0025E8D5
|UC SysDef Crew Hat
|0
|0
|003329BC
|United Colonies Cap
|0
|0
|00185A67
|Utility Headphone Cap
|0
|0
|000781F9
|Utility Headphones
|0
|0
|00252AE7
|Argos Extractor Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|0021BBEC
|Argos Jacketed Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|001C84DB
|Black Elbow Grease Gear
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|001466EE
|Black Leather Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|001466EA
|Blue Elbow Grease Gear
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|00077814
|Blue Labor Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|0029E174
|Blue UC Leather Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|00077810
|Brown Elbow Grease Gear
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|001466EF
|Brown Leather Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|00062EA3
|Chunks Service Uniform
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|001A8DDD
|ECS Uniform
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|0017A438
|Enhance Service Uniform
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|001A8DE6
|Faye Sengsavahn’s Outfit
|30
|25
|+5% chance of Research Sudden Developments
|0010799A
|Filthy Physician Uniform
|30
|25
|Medical items restore +5% Health
|003EC02E
|GalBank Service Uniform
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|001CB843
|Generdyne Lab Uniform
|30
|25
|+5% chance of Research Sudden Developments
|003CD80F
|Gray Labor Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|0029E175
|Gray Leather Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|001466EC
|Medic Uniform
|30
|25
|Medical items restore +5% Health
|000028A5
|Mei Devine’s Outfit
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|002262D1
|Miner Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|0001D1D7
|Miner Jacketed Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|0001D1D9
|Miner Orebreaker Outfit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|0009B72F
|Navy Tan Dress
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|001F1DC9
|Neocity Hustler Outfit
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|000788A4
|Neon Dancer Outfit
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|00225FCC
|Neon Nightlife Skirt
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|001F1DCF
|Neon Socialite Skirt
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|00165720
|Nightwear
|30
|25
|Actions use -5% O2
|00225DA0
|Paradiso Staff Uniform
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|0002FE70
|Patient’s Clothes
|30
|25
|Actions use ‘-5% O2
|002BC183
|Prison Scrubs
|30
|25
|Actions use -5% O2
|002491EA
|Physician Uniform
|30
|25
|Medical items restore ‘+5% Health
|00226297
|Reliant Medical Uniform
|30
|25
|Medical items restore +5% Health
|000028A6
|Resort Wear
|30
|25
|Actions use -5% O2
|00003BF6
|Ryujin Lab Outfit
|30
|25
|+5% chance of Research Sudden Developments
|00034110
|Ryujin Lab Worker Outfit
|30
|25
|+5% chance of Research Sudden Developments
|001823CC
|Ryujin R&D Outfit
|30
|25
|+5% chance of Research Sudden Developments
|00034114
|Sari Dress
|30
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|0021C786
|Service Industry Uniform
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|0021C783
|Space Rogue Muscle Gear
|30
|25
|+5 Carry Capacity
|0029080F
|Space Trucker Casualwear
|30
|25
|+5 Carry Capacity
|002456F4
|Space Undersuit
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|00165722
|SysDef Prison Scrubs
|30
|25
|Actions use -5% O2
|000D981C
|Teal Elbow Grease Gear
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|001466F1
|Teal Leather Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|001466ED
|TerraBrew Barista Outfit
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|003CF431
|TerraBrew Uniform
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|0007F88D
|Trade Authority Uniform
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|001CB7E7
|TRItek Lab Outfit
|30
|25
|+5% chance of Research Sudden Developments
|00034111
|UC Gray Utility Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|00077818
|Urban Operator Outfit
|30
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|002619FB
|Image
|Name
|Damage Resistance
|Hazard Resistance
|Perk
|ID Code
|Yellow Labor Jumpsuit
|30
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|0029E173
|Xenofresh Tech Outfit
|30
|25
|+5 chance of Research Sudden Developments
|001466FF
|Black Engineering Outfit
|35
|15
|+5 Health and O2
|001466F2
|Ambassador Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|003E3D51
|B.Morgan’s Suit
|35
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|003FDBF7
|Bayu’s Corpwear
|35
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|003E8E7F
|Blue Collar Offwork Duds
|35
|25
|+5 Carry Capacity
|00246B32
|Blue Lab Outfit
|35
|25
|+5% chance of Research Sudden Developments
|003A264E
|Blue Neocity Formwear
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|001B52FF
|Blue Neocity Poncho
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|002619F1
|Brown Engineering Outfit
|35
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|001466F3
|Brown Leather Jumpsuit 2
|35
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|001466EB
|Brown Neocity Formwear
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|001B5300
|Casual Street Suit
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|002619F6
|Corpo Boardroom Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|001A4253
|Corpo Executive Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|00190D0B
|Corpo Power Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|002265B0
|Corpo Salary Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|0019F9C1
|Corpo Sleek Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|002265B1
|Cream and Blue Dress
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|001F1DCE
|Cyberware Streetwear
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|000788AB
|Dalton Fiennes’ Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|00177494
|ECS Captain Actionwear
|35
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|0017A439
|ECS Officer Uniform
|35
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|0017A437
|Engineering Outfit
|35
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|00077816
|Farming Outfit
|35
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|002262D5
|Fashionable Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|00250C86
|Festive Neocity Poncho
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|0009F0F6
|Fishworker Splashwear
|35
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|0024EF40
|Fishworker Wetwear
|35
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|0024EF41
|Formal Slack Suit
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|000788A1
|Franklin Roosevelt’s Outfit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|0021BBF1
|Freestar Militia Uniform
|35
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|00228827
|Genghis Khan’s Outfit
|35
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|002262D2
|Genevieve Monohan’s Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|00177492
|Gray Elbow Grease Gear
|35
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|001466F0
|Green Fashionable Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|002619EF
|Imogene Salzo’s Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|00177493
|Inclement Weather Outfit
|35
|25
|+10 Health
|0025DEF0
|Jacketed Leatherwear
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|000788AA
|Leatherwear
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|00009CC7
|Leather Streetwear
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|002619FD
|Leather Pocketwear
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|002619FE
|Linden Calderi’s Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|00177495
|Matteo Khatri’s Hat
|35
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|00030B4B
|Matteo’s Outfit
|35
|25
|Action suse -5% O2
|00030B4D
|Megacorp Executive Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|001A52D1
|Miner Hard Hat Outfit
|35
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|0026D8AA
|Miner Utility Outfit
|35
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|0001D1E7
|NASA Lab Uniform
|35
|25
|+5% chance of Research Sudden Developments
|000C47A0
|Neocity Corpwear
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|002266A2
|Neon Businesswear
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|002266A3
|Neon Clublife Skirt
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|001F1DD0
|Neon Nightlife Jumpsuit
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|003556E7
|Noel’s Outfit
|35
|25
|+5% chance of Research Sudden Developments
|00036AFC
|Nyx’s Outfit
|35
|25
|+5 Carry Capacity
|0018DE02
|Prisoner Uniform
|35
|25
|Actions use -5% O2
|00208E8B
|Pryce’s Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|001BF2F8
|Ranger Deputy Uniform
|35
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|0013730B
|Ranger Duelwear
|35
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|0022856C
|Red Mile Service Uniform
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|001CFA01
|Resort Wear 2
|35
|25
|Actions use -5% O2
|00003C4D
|Sam Coe’s Outfit
|35
|25
|+10 Health
|0001D1DE
|Sarah Morgan’s Outfit
|35
|25
|+10 Health
|00055905
|Security Flightsuit
|35
|25
|000CC4D1
|Shielded Lab Outfit
|35
|25
|000753F4
|Ship Captain’s Uniform
|35
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|0021C781
|Space Rogue Outfit
|35
|25
|+5 Carry Capacity
|0029080E
|Space Trucker Bar Duds
|35
|25
|+5 Carry Capacity
|002456F2
|Space Trucker Cargowear
|35
|25
|+5 Carry Capacity
|00246B31
|Space Trucker Flannel
|35
|25
|+5 Carry Capacity
|002470D1
|Space Trucker Flannel 2
|35
|25
|+5 Carry Capacity
|002470D2
|Striker Maskwear
|35
|25
|+5% Critical Damage
|002E18F6
|Striker Streetwear
|35
|25
|+5% Critical Damage
|00064A2E
|Suit with Lapel Pin
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|00027189
|Syndicate Capo Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|0011F3A8
|Syndicate Club Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|0011F3AC
|Syndicate Boss Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|0011F3AD
|Syndicate Pinstripes
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|0011F3B0
|Syndicate Thug Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Persuasion chance
|0011F3A7
|Synth Leatherwear
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|002619FC
|Synthleather Streetwear
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|002619FC
|SysDef Crew Uniform
|35
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|003329BB
|Teal Engineering Outfit
|35
|25
|+5 Health and O2
|001466F9
|Trident Crew Uniform
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|00164BDD
|UC Navy Crew Uniform
|35
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|0021A86E
|UC Navy Fatigues
|35
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|002C6E7F
|Ularu’s Suit
|35
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|003B2A81
|Urban Slackwear
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|000788A2
|Utility Flightsuit
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|00251F56
|Vested Suit
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|002619F7
|White Neocity Poncho
|35
|25
|+5% O2 Recovery
|0002B5EE
|Freestar Dustwear
|35
|30
|+5% Reload Speed
|00224FE9
|Disciples Tagwear
|45
|25
|+5% Critical Damage
|002262D3
|First Mercenary Outfit
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|003E5D26
|First Officer Outfit
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|00228826
|First Soldier Outfit
|45
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|00228825
|Generdyne Security Uniform
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|003CD810
|Ikande’s SysDef Officer Uniform
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|00108353
|Naeva’s Outfit
|45
|25
|+5% Critical Damage
|00225FCA
|Neon Security Uniform
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|00225D9E
|New Atlantis Sec Uniform
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|0021BBF2
|Pirate Captain Outfit
|45
|25
|+5% Critical Damage
|0022766B
|Ryujin Guard Uniform
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|0037A34E
|Shinya Voss Outfit
|45
|25
|0021C782
|SY-920 Fatigues
|45
|25
|000D41F8
|SysDef Formal Uniform
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|003329B4
|SysDef Officer Uniform
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|0021C1FB
|Trident Guard Uniform
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|000DBFDA
|UC Navy Armored Fatigues
|45
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|002C6E7D
|UC Navy Duty Fatigues
|45
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|003E3ACF
|UC Navy Recon Fatigues
|45
|25
|+5% Reload Speed
|003E3AD1
|UC Navy Officer Uniform
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|0021A86D
|UC Security Uniform
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|0025E8D4
|Vanguard Officer Uniform
|45
|25
|+5% Intimidation chance
|003CAF7E
|Clean Suit
|45
|55
|+5 Health and O2
|00235B7D
|Hazmat Suit
|45
|55
|+5 Health and O2
|0029AEAE
|Xenofresh Clean Suit
|45
|55
|+5 Health and O2
|0004008C
|Operative Suit
|57
|25
|Become 25% harder to detect
|0018B54A