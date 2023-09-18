Starfield | All Armor Affixes (Rare, Epic, Legendary Perks)

Here is a list of all the possible Affixes or Perks that can be found on Armor in Starfield.
How To Add Affixes To Armor With ID Codes
In order to add an affix or mod to items you must follow these steps:
- Point at the item in the game world with your cursor. (If the item is in your inventory, drop it on the ground.)
- Press the tilde key [~] to enter the console.
- Click on the item to get the Ref number. For armor you should see the text: ARMO ” (Ref Number)
- If it says something else, IE. STAT, WEAP, or FURN scroll with the mousewheel to cycle through the text until ARMO is found. You may have to click again.
- Enter the text: amod (your-8-digit-mod-#)
- For example, to add the mod “Armor-Plated” you would type (without the quotes): “amod 002EDE59”
- Press the tilde key [~] to leave the console.
- Move your cursor away from and back onto the item to see the effect.
Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will increase the quality to Rare, 2 for Epic, then 3 for Legendary. Armor follows the same affix limitations as Weapons, and can only have 1 affix from each of the groupings below.
Spacesuit Affixes – Group 1
If there are 3 Affixes listed, these will appear at the top of the tooltip; they will also be the name listed in the title of the Spacesuit.
|Affix Name
|Description
|ID Code
|Assisted Carry
|Reduces o2 consumption while encumbered by 75%
|002EDE4F
|Headhunter
|+25% dmg on next attack after a headshot
|002C43DC
|Incendiary
|10% chance to ignite nearby attackers
|00002983
|Mechanized
|+40 carry capacity
|000BE542
|Mirrored
|4% chance to reflect attacks
|00059AE8
|Peacemaker
|Rifles do 10% more damage
|002D01A2
|Reactive
|10% chance to stagger nearby attackers
|0006029F
|Repulsing
|5% chance to disarm nearby attackers
|0006029D
|Sensor Chip
|+20% acc while moving
|002C43DB
|Sentinel
|75% chance to take 50% less dmg while not moving
|000BE540
Spacesuit Affixes – Group 2
If there are 3 Affixes listed, these ones will appear at the bottom of the tooltip; they will be the name listed in the title of the Spacesuit if there are less than 3 Affixes on the Spacesuit.
|Anti-Ballistic
|-15% incoming dmg from ranged weapons
|0013369E
|Beast Hunter
|-15% dmg from aliens
|001336BD
|Bolstering
|Grants up to +100 energy and physical resistance, the lower your health
|001336C6
|Chameleon
|Makes you invisible in sneak while not moving
|001336C1
|Combat Veteran
|-15% dmg from humans
|001336BE
|O2 Boosted
|+20% oxygen
|000690B0
|O2 Filter
|-25% oxygen consumption
|000690AE
|Sturdy
|-15% incoming melee dmg
|00133699
|Technician
|-15% dmg from robots
|001336BC
Spacesuit Affixes – Group 3
If there are 3 Affixes listed, these ones will appear in the middle of the tooltip; if there is only 1 Affixes listed, they will be the name listed in the title of the Spacesuit.
|Analyzer
|+10% dmg to scanned targets
|000690AF
|Antiseptic
|+25 airborne resistance
|000710FA
|Auto Medic
|Automatically use a med pack when hit and health is below 25%, 60s cd
|000C9A43
|Fastened
|+20 carry capacity
|002EDE4E
|Galvanized
|+25 corrosive resistance
|000710F7
|Hacker
|+2 max auto attempts that can be banked while hacking
|002C43DA
|Leadlined
|+25 radiation resistance
|000710F5
|Liquid Cooled
|+25 thermal resistance
|000710F6
|Resource Hauler
|Resources weigh 25% less
|00060293
|Staggering
|Small chance to stagger enemies
|000e8d64
|Weapon Holsters
|Weapons weigh 50% less
|00060295
Helmet Affixes and Mods
Helmets have a smaller pool of affixes that can appear on them
