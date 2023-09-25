Starfield | Every Helmet In The Game

Helmets are a type of equipable armor in Starfield that provide damage resistance, hazard resistance and other perks to the player or companion wearing them. They are mandatory for space travel, if a player is not wearing one in a hostile atmosphere, they will die. Helmets can be modified at a Spacesuit Workbench to provide additional defensive bonuses.

Here is a list of every obtainable Helmet in Starfield ordered by Total Damage Resistance. The individual stats for each Helmet are located on their corresponding page. Note that some of these Helmets may only be obtainable by spawning them via their associated ID Code in the table below.