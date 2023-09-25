Starfield | Every Helmet In The Game

Helmets are a type of equipable armor in Starfield that provide damage resistance, hazard resistance and other perks to the player or companion wearing them. They are mandatory for space travel, if a player is not wearing one in a hostile atmosphere, they will die. Helmets can be modified at a Spacesuit Workbench to provide additional defensive bonuses.

Here is a list of every obtainable Helmet in Starfield ordered by Total Damage Resistance. The individual stats for each Helmet are located on their corresponding page. Note that some of these Helmets may only be obtainable by spawning them via their associated ID Code in the table below.

Image Name Damage Resistance Hazard Resistance ID Code
Black Open Graviplas Helmet 0 0 001466FA
Brown Graviplas Helmet 0 0 001466F7
First Solider Helmet 0 0 0021F3F4
Graviplas Merc Helmet 0 0 000781F7
Gray Graviplas Helmet 0 0 001466F8
Gray Open Graviplas Helmet 0 0 001466FC
Open Graviplas Helmet 0 0 000781F8
Operative Helmet 0 0 0016E0C3
Teal Graviplas Helmet 0 0 001466F9
Broken Constellation Space Helmet 58 30 002EDE9C
Deep Mining Space Helmet 78 30 00052792
Navigator Space Helmet 78 30 00067C93
Pirate Assault Space Helmet 78 30 00066822
Pirate Charge Space Helmet 78 30 00066827
Space Trucker Space Helmet 78 30 0016E0BD
Star Roamer Space Helmet 78 30 00003E8F
SY-920 Space Helmet 78 30 002F4B39
Ground Crew Space Helmet 78 40 002392B4
Deepcore Space Helmet 84 30 0006ABFF
Deimos Space Helmet 84 30 00026BF0
Pirate Corsair Space Helmet 84 30 00066829
Pirate Sniper Space Helmet 84 30 0006682B
Constellation Space Helmet 93 12 001E2B17
Ecliptic Space Helmet 93 30 00228829
UC Security Space Helmet 96 0 000EF9B1
System Def Ace Space Helmet 96 30 002AAF45
UC Marine Space Helmet 96 30 00257806
Va’ruun Space Helmet 96 30 0016D3D1
Cydonia Space Helmet 98 30 0003B424
SysDef Space Helmet 102 30 00398106
UC Ace Pilot Space Helmet 102 30 0016640F
Gran-Gran’s Space Helmet 102 50 001F22BC
Peacemaker Helmet 108 30 0013F97B
UC Vanguard Space Helmet 108 30 00248C0E
Deep Recon Space Helmet 108 40 00169F54
Deeseeker Space Helmet 111 30 0016D15C
Ranger Space Helmet 120 30 001E2AC1
Shocktroop Space Helmet 120 30 00169F58
UC Armored Space Helmet 120 30 0025780B
UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet 120 30 000EF9B2
SysDef Armored Space Helmet 126 30 00398107
Incendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet 132 30 0010A25E
Mantis Space Helmet 150 30 0016640A
Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet 153 30 00065926
Mercury Space Helmet 156 60 001D0F94
Bounty Hunter Space Helmet 192 30 001C0F32
Explorer Space Helmet 192 30 00169F50
Mercenary Space Helmet 192 30 0016E0B5
Trackers Alliance Space Helmet 192 30 00166403
UC Urbanwar Space Helmet 192 30 0021A86B
Mark I Space Helmet 198 30 0001754F
Old Earth Space Helmet 198 30 0003084D

