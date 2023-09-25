Starfield | All Spacesuits In The Game

Spacesuits are a type of equipable armor in Starfield that provide the most damage resistance and hazard resistance of all types of armor. They are also mandatory for survival in space and exploring hostile atmospheres, without one the player will die. Spacesuits can be hidden in settlements to show the Apparel they are wearing underneath. They can also be modified at a Spacesuit Workbench to provide additional defensive stats.

Here is a list of every obtainable Spacesuit in Starfield ordered by Total Damage Resistance and Total Hazard Resistance. The individual stats for each Spacesuit are located on their corresponding page. Note that some of these Spacesuits may only be obtainable by spawning them via their associated ID Code in the table below.

Image Name Damage Resistance Hazard Resistance ID Code
Monster Costume 150 0 00225FC9
Deep Mining Spacesuit 159 60 0005278E
Ground Crew Spacesuit 159 60 002392B5
Navigator Spacesuit 159 60 00067C94
Pirate Assault Spacesuit 159 60 00066821
Pirate Charger Spacesuit 159 60 00066826
Space Trucker Spacesuit 159 60 0021C780
Star Roamer Spacesuit 159 60 00004E78
Deepcore Spacesuit 171 60 0006AC00
Deimos Spacesuit 171 60 00026BF1
Pirate Corsair Spacesuit 171 60 00066828
Pirate Sniper Spacesuit 171 60 0006682A
Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit 179 60 0022B8F6
Constellation Spacesuit 186 60 001E2B18
Ecliptic Spacesuit 186 60 0022856F
SysDef Ace Spacesuit 192 60 002AAF44
UC Ace Spacesuit 192 60 00166410
UC Marine Spacesuit 192 60 00257805
UC Security Spacesuit 192 60 000EF9AD
SysDef Spacesuit 204 60 00398103
UC Urbanwar Spacesuit 204 60 0021A86A
UC Vanguard Spacesuit 204 60 00248C0F
Va’Ruun Spacesuit 204 60 00227CA3
Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit 204 80 001F22BB
Deep Recon Spacesuit 207 60 002265AE
SysDef Recon Spacesuit 207 60 00398108
UC Sec Recon Spacesuit 207 60 000EF9AF
UC Startroop Spacesuit 207 60 00257809
SysDef Combat Spacesuit 222 60 0039810A
UC Combat Spacesuit 222 60 00257808
UC Sec Combat Spacesuit 222 60 000EF9B0
Peacemaker Spacesuit 231 60 0013F97D
Deepseeker Spacesuit 234 60 0016D2C4
Ranger Spacesuit 240 60 00227CA0
UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit 240 60 000EF9AE
UC Wardog Spacesuit 240 60 0025780A
Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit 252 60 0007B2B9
Shocktroop Spacesuit 252 60 002265AD
SysDef Assault Spacesuit 252 60 00398104
UC AntiXeno Spacesuit 252 60 00206130
Mantis Spacesuit 300 60 00226299
Mercury Spacesuit 300 100 001D0F96
Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit 315 60 00065925
Explorer Spacesuit 384 60 002265AF
Mark I Spacesuit 384 60 0001754D
Trackers Alliance Spacesuit 384 60 00166404
Bounty Hunter Spacesuit 396 60 00228570
Old Earth Spacesuit 408 60 0003084E
Starborn Spacesuit Astra 447 200 0012E187
Starborn Spacesuit Materia 477 200 001CBA49
Starborn Spacesuit Locus 510 200 001CBA4A
Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris 543 200 001CBA4D
Starborn Spacesuit Solis 576 200 002D7365
Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas 609 200 0021C77E
Starborn Spacesuit Bellum 642 200 001CBA4E
Starborn Spacesuit Tempus 672 200 002D7346
Starborn Spacesuit Avitus 705 200 001CBA52
Starborn Spacesuit Venator 738 200 0021C77F

