Starfield | All Spacesuits In The Game

Spacesuits are a type of equipable armor in Starfield that provide the most damage resistance and hazard resistance of all types of armor. They are also mandatory for survival in space and exploring hostile atmospheres, without one the player will die. Spacesuits can be hidden in settlements to show the Apparel they are wearing underneath. They can also be modified at a Spacesuit Workbench to provide additional defensive stats.

Here is a list of every obtainable Spacesuit in Starfield ordered by Total Damage Resistance and Total Hazard Resistance. The individual stats for each Spacesuit are located on their corresponding page. Note that some of these Spacesuits may only be obtainable by spawning them via their associated ID Code in the table below.