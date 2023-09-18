Starfield | Every Weapon In The Game

Here is a list of all the weapons in Starfield. Each weapon in the tables below have more detailed pages with a tooltip, basic information, where to get, and all applicable weapon modifications including the resources required to craft them and the item’s ID Code.

Base WeaponsMelee WeaponsUnique Weapons

If you are looking for a list of all the weapons of a particular Ammo Type Click Here:

All Ammo Types and ID Codes

Finally, we also have a list of All Weapon Affixes that can be found on weapons, increasing their rarity, from Rare, to Epic, then to Legendary.

All Weapon Affixes and ID Codes

Base Weapons

The table below shows each weapon at it’s lowest power level.

Weapon Base Damage Code
AA-99 17 PHYS 002BF65B
Arc Welder 16 ENGY 0026D965
Auto-Rivet 100 PHYS 0026D964
Beowulf 36 PHYS 0004716C
Big Bang 32 PHYS 94 ENGY 0026D963
Breach 99 PHYS 000547A3
Bridger 127 PHYS 0026D96A
Coachman 52 PHYS 0026D96B
Discarded Sidestar 12 PHYS 002F413A
Drum Beat 8 PHYS 0018DE2C
Ecliptic Pistol 35 PHYS 0026D96E
Eon 10 PHYS 000476C4
Equinox 13 ENGY 0001BC4F
Grendel 3 PHYS 00028A02
Hard Target 116 PHYS 00546CC
Kodama 13 PHYS 00253A16
Kraken 3 PHYS 0021FEB4
Lawgiver 31 PHYS 0002D7F4
Maelstrom 4 PHYS 002984DF
Magpulse 71 PHYS 00023606
Magshear 10 PHYS 0002EB3C
Magshot 53 PHYS 0002EB42
Magsniper 223 PHYS 0002EB45
Magstorm 9 PHYS 0026035E
Microgun 9 PHYS 000546CD
Negotiator 165 PHYS 0026D970
Novablast Disruptor 100 EM 0026D968
Novalight 8 PHYS 25 ENGY 0026D967
Old Earth Assault Rifle 15 PHYS 0026ED2A
Old Earth Hunting Rifle 30 PHYS 0021BBCD
Old Earth Shotgun 73 PHYS 00278F74
Old Earth Pistol 28 PHYS 0026D96C
Orion 27 ENGY 002773C8
Pacifier 59 PHYS 002953F8
Rattler 10 PHYS 00040826
Razorback 51 PHYS 00000FD6
Regulator 35 PHYS 0002CB5F
Shotty 50 PHYS 0026D960
Sidestar 12 PHYS 0026D95D
Solstice 10 ENGY 0026D961
Tombstone 19 PHYS 0002EB36
Urban Eagle 39 PHYS 0026D96D
Va’Ruun Inflictor 38 PHYS 113 ENGY 0026D8A0
Va’Ruun Starshard 26 PHYS 80 PHYS 0026D8A4
XM2311 36 PHYS 0024561C
Cutter 4 ENGY 00016758

Melee Weapons

Here are all the basic melee weapons. Note that they cannot be upgraded in quality nor have modifications, however they can be found with random Affixes.

Weapon Base Damage Code
Barrow Knife 22 PHYS 0026F181
Combat Knife 16 PHYS 00035A48
Wakizashi 49 PHYS 0026D8A1
Osmium Dagger 28 PHYS 0026D966
Rescue Axe 17 PHYS 0004F760
Ripshank 12 PHYS 0026D95E
Tanto 40 PHYS 0026D8A3
UC Naval Cutlass 20 PHYS 0026D8A5
Va’Ruun Painblade 62 PHYS 0026D8A2

Unique Weapons

Unique Weapons can be found from completing specific quests or purchased from specific vendors. They will always have the same name, Affixes, and modifiers. They will also scale to your level when you aqcuire them.

Weapon Base Damage Code
Acid Rain 3 PHYS Unknown
Ambassador 35 PHYS 001EEE4F
Ashta Tamer 127 PHYS 0031FCBF
Avatar 256 PHYS Unknown
Boom Boom 99 PHYS Unknown
Brawler’s Equinox 2 EM Unknown
Brute Force 90 PHYS Unknown
Davis Wilson’s Rifle 19 PHYS 000367C5
Deadeye 61 PHYS Unknown
Despondent Assassin 34 PHYS 0014920B
Elegance 48 PHYS Unknown
Ember 12 ENGY 002F99FF
Eternity’s Gate 17 PHYS 50 ENGY 00329ABB
Experiment A-7 119 PHYS 0031F257
Feather 19 PHYS Unknown
Fiscal Quarter 4 PHYS 000019F5
Fortune’s Glory 28 PHYS 0032046E
Fury 20 PHYS Unknown
Gallow’s Reach 16 PHYS 0032046C
Head Ranger 37 PHYS Unknown
Heller’s Cutter 4 ENGY 0032046A
Hunterwulf 14 PHYS Unknown
Jake’s Hangover Cure 32 PHYS 94 ENGY 002BD871
Justifier 31 PHYS Unknown
Keelhauler 53 PHYS 0008D850
Marathon 43 PHYS Unknown
Marksman’s AA-99 31 PHYS Unknown
Memento Mori 17 PHYS 00316416
Mindtear 13 PHYS Unknown
N67 Smartgun 10 PHYS Unknown
Peacekeeper 17 PHYS 001A52E5
Peacemaker 37 PHYS 000E7ED1
Pirate Legend 4 PHYS Unknown
Poisonstorm 10 PHYS Unknown
Power Beat 66 PHYS Unknown
Radburn 15 PHYS Unknown
Rapidshot 99 PHYS Unknown
Reckless Bombardment 120 PHYS Unknown
Reflection 42 PHYS 137 ENGY Unknown
Revenant 10 PHYS 0008AF62
Shattered Shock 127 PHYS Unknown
Short Circuit 10 ENGY Unknown
Sir Livingstone’s Pistol 28 PHYS 001F27F5
Skip Shot Kraken 3 PHYS Unknown
Solace 39 PHYS 0008AF68
Speechless Fire 36 PHYS Unknown
Street Sweeper 3 PHYS Unknown
Syndicate Enforcer 49 PHYS Unknown
Tempest 19 PHYS 003CE4B0
Terror Inflictor 21 PHYS Unknown
The Buzzcut 3 PHYS Unknown
The Last Breath 139 PHYS Unknown
The Last Priest 62 PHYS 0031F25A
The Mutineer 67 PHYS 0000CAB0
The Prime 61 PHYS Unknown
The Spacer 9 PHYS Unknown
The Zapper 12 PHYS Unknown
Trickshot 74 PHYS Unknown
Unfair Advantage 51 PHYS 003CE4B1
Unmitigated Violence 22 ENGY 001F02EF
Unrestrained Vengeance 18 ENGY 000019F7
Vampire’s Gift 20 PHYS Unknown
X-989 Microgun 9 PHYS 0008AF5D

