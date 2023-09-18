Starfield | Every Weapon In The Game

Here is a list of all the weapons in Starfield. Each weapon in the tables below have more detailed pages with a tooltip, basic information, where to get, and all applicable weapon modifications including the resources required to craft them and the item’s ID Code.

If you are looking for a list of all the weapons of a particular Ammo Type Click Here:

Finally, we also have a list of All Weapon Affixes that can be found on weapons, increasing their rarity, from Rare, to Epic, then to Legendary.

Base Weapons

The table below shows each weapon at it’s lowest power level.

Melee Weapons

Here are all the basic melee weapons. Note that they cannot be upgraded in quality nor have modifications, however they can be found with random Affixes.

Unique Weapons

Unique Weapons can be found from completing specific quests or purchased from specific vendors. They will always have the same name, Affixes, and modifiers. They will also scale to your level when you aqcuire them.