Starfield | Every Weapon In The Game

Here is a list of all the weapons in Starfield. Each weapon in the tables below have more detailed pages with a tooltip, basic information, where to get, and all applicable weapon modifications including the resources required to craft them and the item’s ID Code.
If you are looking for a list of all the weapons of a particular Ammo Type Click Here:
Finally, we also have a list of All Weapon Affixes that can be found on weapons, increasing their rarity, from Rare, to Epic, then to Legendary.
Base Weapons
The table below shows each weapon at it’s lowest power level.
|Weapon
|Base Damage
|Code
|AA-99
|17 PHYS
|002BF65B
|Arc Welder
|16 ENGY
|0026D965
|Auto-Rivet
|100 PHYS
|0026D964
|Beowulf
|36 PHYS
|0004716C
|Big Bang
|32 PHYS 94 ENGY
|0026D963
|Breach
|99 PHYS
|000547A3
|Bridger
|127 PHYS
|0026D96A
|Coachman
|52 PHYS
|0026D96B
|Discarded Sidestar
|12 PHYS
|002F413A
|Drum Beat
|8 PHYS
|0018DE2C
|Ecliptic Pistol
|35 PHYS
|0026D96E
|Eon
|10 PHYS
|000476C4
|Equinox
|13 ENGY
|0001BC4F
|Grendel
|3 PHYS
|00028A02
|Hard Target
|116 PHYS
|00546CC
|Kodama
|13 PHYS
|00253A16
|Kraken
|3 PHYS
|0021FEB4
|Lawgiver
|31 PHYS
|0002D7F4
|Maelstrom
|4 PHYS
|002984DF
|Magpulse
|71 PHYS
|00023606
|Magshear
|10 PHYS
|0002EB3C
|Magshot
|53 PHYS
|0002EB42
|Magsniper
|223 PHYS
|0002EB45
|Magstorm
|9 PHYS
|0026035E
|Microgun
|9 PHYS
|000546CD
|Negotiator
|165 PHYS
|0026D970
|Novablast Disruptor
|100 EM
|0026D968
|Novalight
|8 PHYS 25 ENGY
|0026D967
|Old Earth Assault Rifle
|15 PHYS
|0026ED2A
|Old Earth Hunting Rifle
|30 PHYS
|0021BBCD
|Old Earth Shotgun
|73 PHYS
|00278F74
|Old Earth Pistol
|28 PHYS
|0026D96C
|Orion
|27 ENGY
|002773C8
|Pacifier
|59 PHYS
|002953F8
|Rattler
|10 PHYS
|00040826
|Razorback
|51 PHYS
|00000FD6
|Regulator
|35 PHYS
|0002CB5F
|Shotty
|50 PHYS
|0026D960
|Sidestar
|12 PHYS
|0026D95D
|Solstice
|10 ENGY
|0026D961
|Tombstone
|19 PHYS
|0002EB36
|Urban Eagle
|39 PHYS
|0026D96D
|Va’Ruun Inflictor
|38 PHYS 113 ENGY
|0026D8A0
|Va’Ruun Starshard
|26 PHYS 80 PHYS
|0026D8A4
|XM2311
|36 PHYS
|0024561C
|Cutter
|4 ENGY
|00016758
Melee Weapons
Here are all the basic melee weapons. Note that they cannot be upgraded in quality nor have modifications, however they can be found with random Affixes.
|Weapon
|Base Damage
|Code
|Barrow Knife
|22 PHYS
|0026F181
|Combat Knife
|16 PHYS
|00035A48
|Wakizashi
|49 PHYS
|0026D8A1
|Osmium Dagger
|28 PHYS
|0026D966
|Rescue Axe
|17 PHYS
|0004F760
|Ripshank
|12 PHYS
|0026D95E
|Tanto
|40 PHYS
|0026D8A3
|UC Naval Cutlass
|20 PHYS
|0026D8A5
|Va’Ruun Painblade
|62 PHYS
|0026D8A2
Unique Weapons
Unique Weapons can be found from completing specific quests or purchased from specific vendors. They will always have the same name, Affixes, and modifiers. They will also scale to your level when you aqcuire them.
|Weapon
|Base Damage
|Code
|Acid Rain
|3 PHYS
|Unknown
|Ambassador
|35 PHYS
|001EEE4F
|Ashta Tamer
|127 PHYS
|0031FCBF
|Avatar
|256 PHYS
|Unknown
|Boom Boom
|99 PHYS
|Unknown
|Brawler’s Equinox
|2 EM
|Unknown
|Brute Force
|90 PHYS
|Unknown
|Davis Wilson’s Rifle
|19 PHYS
|000367C5
|Deadeye
|61 PHYS
|Unknown
|Despondent Assassin
|34 PHYS
|0014920B
|Elegance
|48 PHYS
|Unknown
|Ember
|12 ENGY
|002F99FF
|Eternity’s Gate
|17 PHYS 50 ENGY
|00329ABB
|Experiment A-7
|119 PHYS
|0031F257
|Feather
|19 PHYS
|Unknown
|Fiscal Quarter
|4 PHYS
|000019F5
|Fortune’s Glory
|28 PHYS
|0032046E
|Fury
|20 PHYS
|Unknown
|Gallow’s Reach
|16 PHYS
|0032046C
|Head Ranger
|37 PHYS
|Unknown
|Heller’s Cutter
|4 ENGY
|0032046A
|Hunterwulf
|14 PHYS
|Unknown
|Jake’s Hangover Cure
|32 PHYS 94 ENGY
|002BD871
|Justifier
|31 PHYS
|Unknown
|Keelhauler
|53 PHYS
|0008D850
|Marathon
|43 PHYS
|Unknown
|Marksman’s AA-99
|31 PHYS
|Unknown
|Memento Mori
|17 PHYS
|00316416
|Mindtear
|13 PHYS
|Unknown
|N67 Smartgun
|10 PHYS
|Unknown
|Peacekeeper
|17 PHYS
|001A52E5
|Peacemaker
|37 PHYS
|000E7ED1
|Pirate Legend
|4 PHYS
|Unknown
|Poisonstorm
|10 PHYS
|Unknown
|Power Beat
|66 PHYS
|Unknown
|Radburn
|15 PHYS
|Unknown
|Rapidshot
|99 PHYS
|Unknown
|Reckless Bombardment
|120 PHYS
|Unknown
|Reflection
|42 PHYS 137 ENGY
|Unknown
|Revenant
|10 PHYS
|0008AF62
|Shattered Shock
|127 PHYS
|Unknown
|Short Circuit
|10 ENGY
|Unknown
|Sir Livingstone’s Pistol
|28 PHYS
|001F27F5
|Skip Shot Kraken
|3 PHYS
|Unknown
|Solace
|39 PHYS
|0008AF68
|Speechless Fire
|36 PHYS
|Unknown
|Street Sweeper
|3 PHYS
|Unknown
|Syndicate Enforcer
|49 PHYS
|Unknown
|Tempest
|19 PHYS
|003CE4B0
|Terror Inflictor
|21 PHYS
|Unknown
|The Buzzcut
|3 PHYS
|Unknown
|The Last Breath
|139 PHYS
|Unknown
|The Last Priest
|62 PHYS
|0031F25A
|The Mutineer
|67 PHYS
|0000CAB0
|The Prime
|61 PHYS
|Unknown
|The Spacer
|9 PHYS
|Unknown
|The Zapper
|12 PHYS
|Unknown
|Trickshot
|74 PHYS
|Unknown
|Unfair Advantage
|51 PHYS
|003CE4B1
|Unmitigated Violence
|22 ENGY
|001F02EF
|Unrestrained Vengeance
|18 ENGY
|000019F7
|Vampire’s Gift
|20 PHYS
|Unknown
|X-989 Microgun
|9 PHYS
|0008AF5D