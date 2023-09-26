Starfield | Amp 2

Amp 2 Aid A steroid-based performance enhancer deslgned to temporanly boost leg strength. MASS

Amp 2 is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: +80% Movement Speed for 2m, 2x Jump Height for 2m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.1 and Value of 450. This makes it a high value per weight item.

How to Get Amp 2

Players can find Amp 2 from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Amp 2 Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command: