Starfield | Astral Lounge Special Sangria

Astral Lounge Special Sangria Aid Fruit-infused red wine. The bottle is commemorative of a local statue. MASS

0.5 VALUE

380 +12% Persuasion Chance for 5m

-15% O2 Recovery for 5m

Astral Lounge Special Sangria is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: +12% Persuasion Chance for 5m, -15% O2 Recovery for 5m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 380. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Astral Lounge Special Sangria

Players can find Astral Lounge Special Sangria from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Astral Lounge Special Sangria Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00249C2C

Astral Lounge Special Sangria Uses In Crafting

Astral Lounge Special Sangria can also be used in crafting in the following recipes:

*note that Astral Lounge Special Sangria is classified as Wine, and can be used in recipes that call for any Wine.