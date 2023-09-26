Starfield | Aurora

Aurora Aid A powerful and addictive hallucinogen derived from Volii Alpha’s local Chasmbass population. Legal only in the city of Neon. MASS

0.1 VALUE

760 Slows Time by 40% for 10s

Aurora is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Slows Time by 40% for 10s.

The base item has a Mass of 0.1 and Value of 760. This makes it a high value per weight item.

How to Get Aurora

Players can find Aurora from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Aurora Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 002C5884

How to Craft Aurora

Players can craft Aurora at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients:

Resources Requirements 1x C6Hn

1x Chasmbass Oil

1x Stimulant

2x Hallucinogen Quest

Aurora Uses In Crafting

Aurora can also be used in crafting in the following recipes: