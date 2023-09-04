Starfield | Bannoc I Planet Information and Resources

Bannoc I

TYPEROCK
GRAVITY1.01 G
TEMPERATUREINFERNO
ATMOSPHERESTD CO2
MAGNETOSPHEREAVERAGE
FAUNANONE
FLORANONE
WATERNONE
TRAITS: (2)

Starfield’s Bannoc I Planet Location On Map

Bannoc I is a Planet in Starfield and can be found in the Bannoc System and does not have any moons..

Bannoc I Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Planet Bannoc I: Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Hg

Resources in the same System as Bannoc I

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Bannoc I:
LocationResourcesType
Bannoc INi, Pb, U, Co, Ag, HgPlanet
Bannoc IIH20, Al, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pt, VPlanet
Bannoc IIIH20, Cl, Cu, SiH3ClPlanet
Bannoc III-aHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Bannoc IVNonePlanet
Bannoc IV-aH20, Cl, SiH3Cl, CsMoon
Bannoc IV-bH20, Pb, AgMoon

