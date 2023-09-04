Starfield | Bannoc I Planet Information and Resources

Bannoc I
|TYPE
|ROCK
|GRAVITY
|1.01 G
|TEMPERATURE
|INFERNO
|ATMOSPHERE
|STD CO2
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|AVERAGE
|FAUNA
|NONE
|FLORA
|NONE
|WATER
|NONE
TRAITS: (2)
Starfield’s Bannoc I Planet Location On MapBannoc I is a Planet in Starfield and can be found in the Bannoc System and does not have any moons..
Bannoc I Resources AvailableThe following table shows the resources available on the Planet Bannoc I: Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Hg
Resources in the same System as Bannoc IThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Bannoc I:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Bannoc I
|Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Hg
|Planet
|Bannoc II
|H20, Al, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pt, V
|Planet
|Bannoc III
|H20, Cl, Cu, SiH3Cl
|Planet
|Bannoc III-a
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Bannoc IV
|None
|Planet
|Bannoc IV-a
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Cs
|Moon
|Bannoc IV-b
|H20, Pb, Ag
|Moon