Starfield | Bel II-a Moon Information and Resources

Bel II-a
|TYPE
|ROCK
|GRAVITY
|0.35 G
|TEMPERATURE
|COLD
|ATMOSPHERE
|THIN CO2
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|NONE
|FAUNA
|NONE
|FLORA
|NONE
|WATER
|NONE
TRAITS: (2)
Starfield’s Bel II-a Moon Location On MapBel II-a is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Bel II in the Bel System.
Bel II-a Resources AvailableThe following table shows the resources available on the Moon Bel II-a: H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Sb
Resources in the same System as Bel II-aThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Bel II-a:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Bel I
|H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, F, SiH3Cl, R-COC
|Planet
|Bel I-a
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Bel II
|H20, Al, Cl, Ar, C6Hn, Li
|Planet
|Bel II-a
|H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Sb
|Moon
|Bel III
|H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, SiH3Cl, xF4, Pd
|Planet
|Bel III-a
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Bel III-b
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Moon
|Bel III-c
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Moon
|Bel IV
|None
|Planet
|Bel IV-a
|H20, Cl
|Moon
|Bel IV-b
|H20, Cl
|Moon
|Bel IV-c
|H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
|Moon
|Bel IV-d
|H20, Ni, Fe, Co, HnCn, Pt, Ta
|Moon
|Bel IV-e
|H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
|Moon
|Bel V
|He-3, Fe
|Planet
|Bel V-a
|H20, Cu
|Moon
|Bel VI
|None
|Planet
|Bel VII
|H20, Ar
|Planet