Starfield | Bel III-a Moon Information and Resources

TYPEBARREN
GRAVITY0.12 G
TEMPERATUREFROZEN
ATMOSPHERENONE
MAGNETOSPHERENONE
FAUNANONE
FLORANONE
WATERNONE
RESOURCES: (3) Helium-3 Aluminum Beryllium

Starfield’s Bel III-a Moon Location On Map

Bel III-a is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Bel III in the Bel System.

Bel III-a Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Moon Bel III-a: He-3, Al, Be

Resources in the same System as Bel III-a

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Bel III-a:
LocationResourcesType
Bel IH20, Cl, Ni, Ar, F, SiH3Cl, R-COCPlanet
Bel I-aHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Bel IIH20, Al, Cl, Ar, C6Hn, LiPlanet
Bel II-aH20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, SbMoon
Bel IIIH20, Cl, Cu, Ni, SiH3Cl, xF4, PdPlanet
Bel III-aHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Bel III-bHe-3, Al, Be, NdMoon
Bel III-cHe-3, Al, Nd, EuMoon
Bel IVNonePlanet
Bel IV-aH20, ClMoon
Bel IV-bH20, ClMoon
Bel IV-cH20, Cl, Al, Ni, NdMoon
Bel IV-dH20, Ni, Fe, Co, HnCn, Pt, TaMoon
Bel IV-eH20, Cl, Al, Ni, NdMoon
Bel VHe-3, FePlanet
Bel V-aH20, CuMoon
Bel VINonePlanet
Bel VIIH20, ArPlanet

