Starfield | Bel IV Planet Information and Resources

Bel IV TYPE GAS GIANT GRAVITY 6.92 G TEMPERATURE DEEP FREEZE ATMOSPHERE H2 MAGNETOSPHERE MASSIVE FAUNA NONE FLORA NONE WATER NONE RESOURCES: (0) None

Starfield’s Bel IV Planet Location On Map

Bel IV Resources Available

Resources in the same System as Bel IV

Bel IV is a Planet in Starfield and can be found in the Bel System and has the following Moons: Bel IV-a, Bel IV-b, Bel IV-c, Bel IV-d, Bel IV-e.The following table shows the resources available on the Planet Bel IV: NoneThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Bel IV: