Starfield | Bel V-a Moon Information and Resources

Bel V-a

TYPEICE
GRAVITY0.09 G
TEMPERATUREDEEP FREEZE
ATMOSPHERENONE
MAGNETOSPHERENONE
FAUNANONE
FLORANONE
WATERSAFE
RESOURCES: (2) Water Copper

Starfield’s Bel V-a Moon Location On Map

Bel V-a is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Bel V in the Bel System.

Bel V-a Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Moon Bel V-a: H20, Cu

Resources in the same System as Bel V-a

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Bel V-a:
LocationResourcesType
Bel IH20, Cl, Ni, Ar, F, SiH3Cl, R-COCPlanet
Bel I-aHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Bel IIH20, Al, Cl, Ar, C6Hn, LiPlanet
Bel II-aH20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, SbMoon
Bel IIIH20, Cl, Cu, Ni, SiH3Cl, xF4, PdPlanet
Bel III-aHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Bel III-bHe-3, Al, Be, NdMoon
Bel III-cHe-3, Al, Nd, EuMoon
Bel IVNonePlanet
Bel IV-aH20, ClMoon
Bel IV-bH20, ClMoon
Bel IV-cH20, Cl, Al, Ni, NdMoon
Bel IV-dH20, Ni, Fe, Co, HnCn, Pt, TaMoon
Bel IV-eH20, Cl, Al, Ni, NdMoon
Bel VHe-3, FePlanet
Bel V-aH20, CuMoon
Bel VINonePlanet
Bel VIIH20, ArPlanet

