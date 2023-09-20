Starfield | Black Elbow Grease Gear

Black Elbow Grease Gear Apparel PHYS

5 ENGY

10 EM

15 THERMAL

10 10 AIRBORNE

0 CORROSIVE

15 15 RADIATION

0 MASS

1.1 VALUE

94 +5 Health and O2

Black Elbow Grease Gear is a Common Apparel in Starfield. Apparel is a category of armor that provides minor defensive stats, but is not a necessary item for Space exploration. The equipped apparel can be shown in Settlements where a full spacesuit is not required by toggling the ‘Hide/Show Spacesuits in Settlements’ from the Spacesuits inventory tab. Apparel can sometimes provide a small amount of defensive attributes, Black Elbow Grease Gear provides 5 Physical, 10 Environmental, and 15 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 10 Thermal, 0 Airborne, 15 Corrosive 0 Radiation.

The base item has a Mass of 1.1 and Value of 94. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Black Elbow Grease Gear

Players can find Black Elbow Grease Gear from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.

Black Elbow Grease Gear Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 001466EE

All Black Elbow Grease Gear Mods

Since Black Elbow Grease Gear is a clothing Apparel, you cannot craft any modifications. However, you can add or change modififcations to certain Apparel with the following ID Codes:

Name Description Code Analytical +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 0013DDE1 Commanding +5% Intimidation chance 0013DDE2 Disciplined +5% Reload Speed 0013DDE3 Influential +5% Persuasion chance 0013DDF5 Influential 2 +10% Persuasion chance 0013DDF6 Sanctums Blessing Health slowly regenerates while in lower than Earth gravity 000FFDBC Relaxed Actions use -5% O2 0013DDF7 Renegade +5% Critical Damage 0013DDF9 Resilient +10 Health 0013DDFB Resourceful +5 Carry Capacity 0013DDFC Restorative Medical items restore +5% Health 0013DDFD Stealth Lining Become 25% harder to detect 002EC4B9 Tailored +5% O2 Recovery 0013DDFE Weapon Designer Chance to craft weapon mods without using resources 000FF7F9 Versatile +5 Health and O2 0013DE00

Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Apparel with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects: