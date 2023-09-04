Starfield | Bohr III Planet Information and Resources

Bohr III
|TYPE
|ROCK
|GRAVITY
|1.49 G
|TEMPERATURE
|COLD
|ATMOSPHERE
|HIGH CO2
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|POWERFUL
|FAUNA
|NONE
|FLORA
|NONE
|WATER
|CHEMICAL
RESOURCES: (5) Water Chlorine Nickel Iron Chlorosilanes
TRAITS: (4)
Starfield’s Bohr III Planet Location On MapBohr III is a Planet in Starfield and can be found in the Bohr System and has the following Moons: Bohr III-a, Bohr III-b.
Bohr III Resources AvailableThe following table shows the resources available on the Planet Bohr III: H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, SiH3Cl
Resources in the same System as Bohr IIIThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Bohr III:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Bohr I
|Cl, Pb, Ag, Hg
|Planet
|Bohr I-a
|He-3, Fe
|Moon
|Bohr II
|H20, Cu, Ni, Fe
|Planet
|Bohr III
|H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, SiH3Cl
|Planet
|Bohr III-a
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Moon
|Bohr III-b
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Bohr IV
|Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Au, Pt, Sb
|Planet
|Bohr V
|H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Cs
|Planet
|Bohr VI
|None
|Planet
|Bohr VI-a
|H20, Ar, C6Hn, R-COC
|Moon
|Bohr VI-b
|H20, Ar, R-COC
|Moon
|Bohr VI-c
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Bohr VI-d
|H20, Cu, Au
|Moon
|Bohr VII
|H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, W
|Planet
|Bohr VIII
|H20, Ar
|Planet