Starfield | Bohr VI-a Moon Information and Resources

Bohr VI-a

TYPEICE
GRAVITY0.10 G
TEMPERATUREDEEP FREEZE
ATMOSPHERENONE
MAGNETOSPHERENONE
FAUNANONE
FLORANONE
WATERSAFE

Starfield’s Bohr VI-a Moon Location On Map

Bohr VI-a is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Bohr VI in the Bohr System.

Bohr VI-a Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Moon Bohr VI-a: H20, Ar, C6Hn, R-COC

Resources in the same System as Bohr VI-a

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Bohr VI-a:
LocationResourcesType
Bohr ICl, Pb, Ag, HgPlanet
Bohr I-aHe-3, FeMoon
Bohr IIH20, Cu, Ni, FePlanet
Bohr IIIH20, Cl, Ni, Fe, SiH3ClPlanet
Bohr III-aHe-3, Al, Be, EuMoon
Bohr III-bHe-3, AlMoon
Bohr IVCu, Ni, U, F, Co, Au, Pt, SbPlanet
Bohr VH20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, CsPlanet
Bohr VINonePlanet
Bohr VI-aH20, Ar, C6Hn, R-COCMoon
Bohr VI-bH20, Ar, R-COCMoon
Bohr VI-cHe-3, AlMoon
Bohr VI-dH20, Cu, AuMoon
Bohr VIIH20, Cl, Fe, Pb, WPlanet
Bohr VIIIH20, ArPlanet

