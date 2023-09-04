Starfield | Bohr VI-b Moon Information and Resources

Bohr VI-b
|TYPE
|ICE
|GRAVITY
|0.41 G
|TEMPERATURE
|DEEP FREEZE
|ATMOSPHERE
|NONE
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|NONE
|FAUNA
|NONE
|FLORA
|NONE
|WATER
|SAFE
RESOURCES: (3) Water Argon Carboxylic Acids
Starfield’s Bohr VI-b Moon Location On MapBohr VI-b is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Bohr VI in the Bohr System.
Resources in the same System as Bohr VI-bThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Bohr VI-b:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Bohr I
|Cl, Pb, Ag, Hg
|Planet
|Bohr I-a
|He-3, Fe
|Moon
|Bohr II
|H20, Cu, Ni, Fe
|Planet
|Bohr III
|H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, SiH3Cl
|Planet
|Bohr III-a
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Moon
|Bohr III-b
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Bohr IV
|Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Au, Pt, Sb
|Planet
|Bohr V
|H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Cs
|Planet
|Bohr VI
|None
|Planet
|Bohr VI-a
|H20, Ar, C6Hn, R-COC
|Moon
|Bohr VI-b
|H20, Ar, R-COC
|Moon
|Bohr VI-c
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Bohr VI-d
|H20, Cu, Au
|Moon
|Bohr VII
|H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, W
|Planet
|Bohr VIII
|H20, Ar
|Planet