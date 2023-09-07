Starfield | Complete Database

Starfield has achieved massive success for it’s massive game. There are thousands of items, planets, systems, and more to explore within the vast universe. We are here to bring all of this right to your fingertips with out Starfield Database. With over 1600 planets and moons, 120 systems, guides, and more to come, this database will be updated until perfected.

Utilize any of the menu items at the top of the page to easily navigate to the Starfield page you are looking for. We will also give additional context to each of the links down below, if you are looking for more guidance before you venture into the database.

Starfield Database Directory

All Planets, Moons, & Systems

All Planets, Moons, & Systems List – This page will link you to any planet, moon, or star system in Starfield. Within each of these planet pages you will find a straight forward map of exactly where you need to look on the Starmap to find the system you are looking for. You will also find out what resources are available on that planet so that you can plan out your route if you are looking for specific resources while you journey there.

All Resources & Where to Find Them

All Resources & Where to Find Them – This page has every resource in Starfield listed. Each resource page shows the mass and value of the item, as well as all planets and moons where you can gather them!

Guides

Here are a few of our latest guides. We will update this page with a more organized and full listing of the guides next week!