Starfield | Deepcore Space Helmet

Deepcore Space Helmet

Helmet

PHYS
28
ENGY
26
EM
30
THERMAL
5
AIRBORNE
20
CORROSIVE
0
RADIATION
5
MASS
1.9
VALUE
725

Deepcore Space Helmet is a Common Helmet in Starfield. Helmets are required for space exploration; without one, the player will slowly lose health and die while in space or on a planet without an appropriate atmosphere. Helmets also provide a moderate amount of defensive attributes, Deepcore Space Helmet provides 28 Physical, 26 Environmental, and 30 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 5 Thermal, 20 Airborne, 0 Corrosive 5 Radiation

The base item has a Mass of 1.9 and Value of 725. This makes it a low value per weight item. Additional Affixes and Modifications will increase the value of the item. Weapons and Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will make the item Rare Quality, 2 for Epic, and 3 for Legendary. These Affixes will also change the name of the item.

All Armor Affixes in Starfield

How to Get Deepcore Space Helmet

Players can find Deepcore Space Helmet from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.

Deepcore Space Helmet Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 0006ABFF

All Deepcore Space Helmet Mods

Helmets can be modified at a Spacesuit Workstation to obtain additional stats or change their function. For some modifications, you will need to complete pre-requisite research at a Research Lab and may need to invest in the appropriate skills. The table below outlines the Helmet modifications for Deepcore Space Helmet including the Modification Slot, Description, Resources, and Item Code.

Slot Name Description Mats Code
Slot 1 Ballistic Shielding Increases Damage Resistance. 1x Cosmetic
1x Ni		 003AD4D9
Slot 1 Em Shielding Increases Electromagnetic Resistance. 1x Cu
2x W
1x Cosmetic		 003AD4DA
Slot 1 Energy Shielding Increases Energy Resistance. 2x W
1x Cosmetic
1x Polymer		 003AD4DB
Slot 1 No Mod None 1x Al
1x Sealant		 003A0B3C
Slot 2 Explosive Shielding Reduces damage from explosives. 1x Ti
1x Sterile Nanotube
2x Adhesive		 000F77AA
Slot 2 No Mod None 1x Al
1x Sealant		 003A0B3D
Slot 2 Sensor Array Increases the range for enemy detection on the Compass. 1x Positron Battery
2x Adhesive
1x Zero Wire		 003A83D9
Slot 3 Heavy Shielding Increases all Damage Resistance. 1x W
1x Adhesive
1x High-Tensile Spidroin
1x Polymer		 000F77AF
Slot 3 No Mod None 1x Al
1x Sealant		 003A0B3E
Slot 4 Gravitic Composites Reduces detection from enemies. 3x Caelumite
2x Adhesive
1x Microsecond Regulator		 000F77B7
Slot 4 No Mod None 1x Al
1x Sealant		 003A0B3F
Quality Calibrated 2nd quality level N/A 0011E2B6
Quality Refined 3rd quality level N/A 0011E2B7
Quality Advanced 4th quality level N/A 0011E2B8
Quality Superior 5th quality level N/A 0003AF80

Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Helmet with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects:

Name Description Code
Physical Reistance +25 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +5 EM 0025AF2B
Energy Reistance 1 +5 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +15 EM 001C6CDC
Energy Reistance 2 +15 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +5 EM 001C5AA4
Electromagnetic Resitance 1 +5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM 001C6CDD
Electromagnetic Resitance 2 +5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM 001C5AA6
Hazard Resistance 1 +15 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +10 Radiation 001C5AFA
Hazard Resistance 2 +10 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +15 Radiation 001C5AFB
Hazard Resistance 3 +50 Thermal, +50 Airbone, +50 Corrosive, +50 Radiation 002C38BF

