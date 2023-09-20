Starfield | Deepcore Space Helmet

Deepcore Space Helmet Helmet PHYS

Deepcore Space Helmet is a Common Helmet in Starfield. Helmets are required for space exploration; without one, the player will slowly lose health and die while in space or on a planet without an appropriate atmosphere. Helmets also provide a moderate amount of defensive attributes, Deepcore Space Helmet provides 28 Physical, 26 Environmental, and 30 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 5 Thermal, 20 Airborne, 0 Corrosive 5 Radiation

The base item has a Mass of 1.9 and Value of 725. This makes it a low value per weight item. Additional Affixes and Modifications will increase the value of the item. Weapons and Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will make the item Rare Quality, 2 for Epic, and 3 for Legendary. These Affixes will also change the name of the item.

How to Get Deepcore Space Helmet

Players can find Deepcore Space Helmet from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.

Deepcore Space Helmet Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 0006ABFF

All Deepcore Space Helmet Mods

Helmets can be modified at a Spacesuit Workstation to obtain additional stats or change their function. For some modifications, you will need to complete pre-requisite research at a Research Lab and may need to invest in the appropriate skills. The table below outlines the Helmet modifications for Deepcore Space Helmet including the Modification Slot, Description, Resources, and Item Code.

